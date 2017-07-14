(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MARSOC Identifies Marines, Sailor killed in KC-130T crash

    In memory of those lost

    Photo By Sgt. Remington Hall | A Marine Corps KC-130 transport aircraft crashed in LeFlore County, Miss., on July 10...... read more read more

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2017

    Story by Maj. Nicholas Mannweiler 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Special Operations Command

    It is with a heavy heart that U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Special Operations Command formally identifies the six Marines and Sailor who died as a result of the U.S. Marine Corps KC-130T crash in LeFlore County, Miss., at approximately 4 p.m. local time July 10, 2017.

    Deceased are:

    Staff Sgt. Robert H. Cox, 28, from Ventura, California

    Staff Sgt. William J. Kundrat, 33, from Frederick, Maryland.

    Sgt. Chad E. Jenson, 25, from Los Angeles, California.

    Sgt. Talon R. Leach, 27, from Callaway, Missouri.

    Sgt. Joseph J. Murray, 26, from Duval, Florida.

    Sgt. Dietrich A. Schmieman, 26, from Benton, Washington.

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2d Class Ryan M. Lohrey, 30, from Middleton, Indiana.

    This tragic loss of life impacts the entire MARSOC family. We are committed to providing the full measure of support to the families and friends of our fallen and our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. We ask that you continue to honor and respect the privacy of the families. Offers of condolences and support can be sent through the Care Coalition at MARSOCcares@socom.mil.

    Media seeking additional information should contact the MARSOC Public Affairs Officer, Maj. Nicholas Mannweiler via email: nicholas.mannweiler@socom.mil or by phone: (910) 440-0770 or (910) 650-8472. For media seeking information regarding the incident investigation please contact Capt. Andy Chrestman via email: Andrew.chrestman@usmc.mil or by phone: (504) 697-8176.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2017
    Date Posted: 07.14.2017 12:25
    Story ID: 241132
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Hometown: ANDERSON, IN, US
    Hometown: BENTON CITY, WA, US
    Hometown: DUVAL, FL, US
    Hometown: FREDERICK, MD, US
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US
    Hometown: VENTURA, CA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARSOC Identifies Marines, Sailor killed in KC-130T crash, by MAJ Nicholas Mannweiler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    recon
    USMC
    MARSOC
    KC-130
    Marine Aviation
    aircraft
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Marine raiders
    USMCnews
    Marinecrash

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT