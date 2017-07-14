MARSOC Identifies Marines, Sailor killed in KC-130T crash

It is with a heavy heart that U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Special Operations Command formally identifies the six Marines and Sailor who died as a result of the U.S. Marine Corps KC-130T crash in LeFlore County, Miss., at approximately 4 p.m. local time July 10, 2017.



Deceased are:



Staff Sgt. Robert H. Cox, 28, from Ventura, California



Staff Sgt. William J. Kundrat, 33, from Frederick, Maryland.



Sgt. Chad E. Jenson, 25, from Los Angeles, California.



Sgt. Talon R. Leach, 27, from Callaway, Missouri.



Sgt. Joseph J. Murray, 26, from Duval, Florida.



Sgt. Dietrich A. Schmieman, 26, from Benton, Washington.



U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2d Class Ryan M. Lohrey, 30, from Middleton, Indiana.



This tragic loss of life impacts the entire MARSOC family. We are committed to providing the full measure of support to the families and friends of our fallen and our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. We ask that you continue to honor and respect the privacy of the families. Offers of condolences and support can be sent through the Care Coalition at MARSOCcares@socom.mil.



Media seeking additional information should contact the MARSOC Public Affairs Officer, Maj. Nicholas Mannweiler via email: nicholas.mannweiler@socom.mil or by phone: (910) 440-0770 or (910) 650-8472. For media seeking information regarding the incident investigation please contact Capt. Andy Chrestman via email: Andrew.chrestman@usmc.mil or by phone: (504) 697-8176.

