Tyndall supports U.S. Naval Sea Cadets

U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps cadets from across the country gathered in North West Florida to participate in a highly selective, military-like summer training program that took place in Panama City, Florida, and at Tyndall Air Force Base from June 24 to July 7, 2017.



This youth program utilized Tyndall’s base resources periodically over the course of two weeks while testing and training its cadets in naval special warfare courses.



The USNSCC is a Department of the Navy program created in 1962 by the Navy League of the United States with hopes of fostering an improved image and understanding of what the maritime services have to offer.



“Cadets who attend one of the naval special warfare courses are exposed to an orientation in the particular naval special warfare career path they are interested in pursuing,” said retired U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Jon Graydon, USNSCC Seawolf Division commanding officer. “This opportunity allows cadets to receive periods of instruction relating to one of the fields, and to spend time with operators from those disciplines to explore the cadets’ continued interest in that pipeline.”



This advanced special warfare program and its members spent one week at Tyndall’s Silver Flag site while also utilizing the base pool, running track and dining facility.



“Aiding the USNSCC gave Tyndall an opportunity to exercise some goodwill and help facilitate building a foundation for America's future Naval Special Operations,” said Capt. Dana F. Gerwin, 325th Fighter Wing plans and programs deputy chief. “Resources were limited for this program, [in recent years] so Tyndall has stepped in to help. Because of that assistance, the program has continued.”



Cadets who attend are immersed in an environment that encourages qualities such as leadership, enhanced fitness, community service, virtues of good citizenship and strong moral principles, training, and comradery. The USNSCC requires academic, physical and behavioral standards from every cadet.



“Tyndall's involvement with aiding the USNSCC fosters the wingman concept; [showing] the wingman concept extends beyond the Air Force,” Gerwin added.



The USNSCC staff expressed their gratitude for the support they received from not only Gerwin and her predecessors, but also from Tyndall. The USNSCC credits the support they received from the Air Force to the success of the program.



“It was great working with the Naval Sea Cadet Corps. I was inspired by the dedication and service of these young cadets and the staff,” Gerwin said. “I hope they will continue to work with us in the future.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2017 Date Posted: 07.13.2017 22:57 Story ID: 241100 Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tyndall supports U.S. Naval Sea Cadets, by A1C Isaiah Soliz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.