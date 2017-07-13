LULAC honors SSC Pacific researcher for ‘Pay It Forward’ community outreach

Loe was recognized at the Defenders of Freedom Breakfast for her development and work in the Pay It Forward project which she created in 2013. Pay it Forward is an independent organization of volunteers who share the common goal of helping homeless people in San Diego.



The Pay it Forward team has been collecting and distributing resources such as clothing, blankets, shoes, hygiene supplies, and food at least three times a year. The team regularly takes to the streets of downtown San Diego and hand delivers every item collected to roughly 100 homeless women, children, and men. The Pay it Forward project was created out of Loe's love for the community and is funded through the generosity of the Loe family and the extraordinary volunteers who dedicate their time and money to help San Diegans live a better life. Since 2013, the team has helped more than 900 homeless men, women, and children; many of whom are veterans.



LULAC is the largest and oldest Hispanic organization in the United States. LULAC advances the economic condition, educational attainment, political influence, housing, health and civil rights of Hispanic Americans through community-based programs operating at more than 1,000 LULAC councils nationwide. The organization involves and serves all Hispanic nationality groups



