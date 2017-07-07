Scholarship honors lost crew of Swan 38, assists wing members

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- The Hurricane Hunter Association is awarding two $1,250 Swan 38 Memorial Scholarships for the 2017 fall semester, and the deadline to apply is Aug. 1.



This is the tenth year the association has acknowledged outstanding 403rd Wing members or their family members by providing financial assistance for the pursuit of higher education in a field of their choosing, said Staff Sgt. Nathan Calloway, 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron dropsonde operator and HHA chair of the scholarship committee.



“The scholarship honors the commitment and ultimate sacrifice made by the Swan 38 crew while serving our country,” said Maj. Kimberly Spusta, 53rd WRS aerial reconnaissance weather officer and HHA treasurer.



The crew, assigned to the 54th WRS flying out of Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines, was lost during a reconnaissance mission into Typhoon Bess over the South China Sea Oct. 12, 1974. The crew was flying an Air Force WC-130H, tail number 65-0965 with the call sign Swan 38, and preparing for their second pass through the typhoon when radio communication was lost. No emergency communications were received, and after four days of searching only debris and no survivors were found. This was the last reconnaissance flight and the only C-130 lost in a tropical cyclone, according to the NOAA Hurricane Research Division. The Swan 38 crew members were: Capt. Edward R. Bushnell 1st Lt. Gary W. Crass, 1st Lt. Michael P. O'Brien, 1st Lt. Timothy J. Hoffman, Tech. Sgt. Kenneth G. Suhr, and Sgt. Detlef W. Ringler.



In honor of those lost Airmen, scholarship recipients are chosen based on their academic achievement, strong moral character, and service to others, said Spusta.



Applicants must have been accepted for undergraduate enrollment at a regional accredited two-or-four-year U.S. College or university, be in or have graduated in the top third of their high school class, and maintained a grade point average of 3.0 or higher for the previous five semesters. Individuals must complete the application, submit a 500-word essay explaining their career goals, and provide two letter of recommendation and official college transcripts. Additional details about the requirements and the application form, can be found at: http://www.hurricanehunters.com/swan38.htm



All scholarship application packages must be sent to the Hurricane Hunter Association and received by Aug. 1.



For additional information, contact Calloway at hurricanehunters53@gmail.com.

