HANOVER, N.H. (July 12, 2017) – Twelve rising seniors and two college interns from the Advanced Studies Program at St. Paul’s School in Concord, New Hampshire visited the U.S. Army Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory, July 12.
CRREL is one of seven laboratories of the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center.
The annual visit included discussions about polar engineering research issues with research mechanical engineer Dr. Zoe Courville, and research physical scientist Bruce Elder. Research engineer Leonard Zabilansky spoke on the formulation of experimental design.
“One of the major events that St. Paul’s ASP students look forward to is our field trip to CRREL. Being able to come into direct contact with real-world research and development, especially polar-related is a unique experience,” said St. Paul’s ASP marine biology teacher Marla Jones.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2017 15:18
|Story ID:
|241045
|Location:
|HANOVER, NH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Summer school goes Arctic at Army lab, by Bryan Armbrust, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
