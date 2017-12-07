(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Summer school goes Arctic at Army lab

    Summer school goes Arctic at Army lab

    Photo By Bryan Armbrust | Research mechanical engineer Dr. Zoe Courville displays a chunk of 60,000 year old ice...... read more read more

    HANOVER, NH, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2017

    Story by Bryan Armbrust 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center

    HANOVER, N.H. (July 12, 2017) – Twelve rising seniors and two college interns from the Advanced Studies Program at St. Paul’s School in Concord, New Hampshire visited the U.S. Army Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory, July 12.

    CRREL is one of seven laboratories of the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center.

    The annual visit included discussions about polar engineering research issues with research mechanical engineer Dr. Zoe Courville, and research physical scientist Bruce Elder. Research engineer Leonard Zabilansky spoke on the formulation of experimental design.

    “One of the major events that St. Paul’s ASP students look forward to is our field trip to CRREL. Being able to come into direct contact with real-world research and development, especially polar-related is a unique experience,” said St. Paul’s ASP marine biology teacher Marla Jones.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2017
    Date Posted: 07.13.2017 15:18
    Story ID: 241045
    Location: HANOVER, NH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Summer school goes Arctic at Army lab, by Bryan Armbrust, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USACE
    STEM
    ERDC
    CRREL

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT