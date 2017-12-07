Summer school goes Arctic at Army lab

Photo By Bryan Armbrust | Research mechanical engineer Dr. Zoe Courville displays a chunk of 60,000 year old ice...... read more read more Photo By Bryan Armbrust | Research mechanical engineer Dr. Zoe Courville displays a chunk of 60,000 year old ice to Advanced Studies Program students from St. Paul’s School in Concord, New Hampshire, during a field trip to the U.S. Army Cold Regions Research Laboratory on July 12. see less | View Image Page

HANOVER, N.H. (July 12, 2017) – Twelve rising seniors and two college interns from the Advanced Studies Program at St. Paul’s School in Concord, New Hampshire visited the U.S. Army Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory, July 12.



CRREL is one of seven laboratories of the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center.



The annual visit included discussions about polar engineering research issues with research mechanical engineer Dr. Zoe Courville, and research physical scientist Bruce Elder. Research engineer Leonard Zabilansky spoke on the formulation of experimental design.



“One of the major events that St. Paul’s ASP students look forward to is our field trip to CRREL. Being able to come into direct contact with real-world research and development, especially polar-related is a unique experience,” said St. Paul’s ASP marine biology teacher Marla Jones.