Defender teaches perseverance

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- Senior Master Sgt. Ronal Yokley, 403rd Security Forces Squadron operations superintendent, holds a pair of patent leather low quarters. They have scuffed soles but look nearly as reflective as the first time they were spit shined in basic military training back in 1985.



When those shoes were issued, Yokley was a 26-year-old police officer from Mobile, Alabama, who was taking time away from his home and career to join the Air Force Reserve.



He retired from his civilian job with the Mobile Police Department after 32 years in 2014 and will retire from the Air Force Reserve in a ceremony scheduled for 3 p.m. July 8 at the Bay Breeze Event Center first floor conference room.



Except for a short break in service, he has been part of his career field since before it was even called security forces. He said that when he joined, the 403rd SFS was then known as the 403rd Weapons Systems Security Flight and their focus was on air base ground defense. He also said he’s always thought of the career field as the equivalent of the Army’s infantry because their main mission is to defend the perimeter of a base, its equipment and its people.



“The career field went from security to law enforcement and now we’re all defenders,” he said. “I think being in civilian law enforcement and air force security forces have complemented one another. I take something I learn from one and can apply it to the other.”



He also said his dual career taught him how to communicate with a large diversity of people, which helped him develop his public speaking skills.



“And, I’m the kind of person who’d rather chase bad guys down dark alleys at 2 a.m. than speak in front of a group,” he said.



During his time with the squadron, Yokley deployed three times to support missions in Afghanistan, Iraq and Kuwait. Helping bring the teams back from each of those deployments alive and uninjured is something he considers one of his greatest accomplishments.



One moment he said he’ll never forget is sitting on top of a bunker where he could see battle damage surrounding the base and the Tomb of Daniel was illuminated in the distance. He and a group of other senior NCOs took a moment to pause in the deployed environment, smoked cigars, talked and built comradery.



Yokley said the biggest challenge of his military career was transitioning from an Airman to an NCO and accepting the responsibility that comes with it to lead other Airmen. He said he overcame that challenge because he was raised to treat people the way he wanted to be treated.



“People don’t work for me,” he said. “We work together as a team, top to bottom.”



Master Sgt. Sierra Davis, 403rd Wing Yellow Ribbon program coordinator, has known Yokely for more than 12 years from her time as the admin for the 403rd SFS. She said when she was an Airman, Yokley was like a father figure to her.



“He taught me, don’t ever let someone tell you no who doesn’t have the authority to tell you no,” she said.



She also said that Yokley is always there for her and the other security forces members.



“If I said, ‘Hey, Sir, I want to go to the moon,’ he’d say, ‘Ok, how can I help you get there.’”



“He is a really a genuine person, what you see if what you get,” said Senior Master Sgt. Brett Blanchard, 403rd Force Support Squadron force development superintendent. “It is very evident that he cares deeply about the Airmen and junior NCOs in Security Forces, especially when it comes to preparing them for deployment. It’s something he is very passionate about”



Yokley said that the biggest advice he would give to new Airmen is to always persevere.



“If I’ve learned anything it’s that you never fail until you quit. In this career field, and in the military in general, there will be times you want to,” he said. “Promotion opportunities don’t always come fast, so do everything you can to be prepared. Wait on us to promote you instead of us waiting on you to fulfil all the requirements, because if you’re not ready the promotion will go to someone who is.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2017 Date Posted: 07.13.2017 15:05 Story ID: 241034 Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Defender teaches perseverance, by SSgt Heather Heiney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.