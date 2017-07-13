President of Romania visits US, Allied forces

Photo By Pvt. Nicholas Vidro | (from left to right) President of Romanian Klaus Iohannis, Czech Republic Gen. Petr...... read more read more Photo By Pvt. Nicholas Vidro | (from left to right) President of Romanian Klaus Iohannis, Czech Republic Gen. Petr Pavel, chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Romanian Gen. Nicolae Ciuca, the Romanian Chief of Defense, and U.S. Army Col. Steven Shepherd, commander of the Black Sea Area Support Team, observe an air show by the British and Romanian air forces at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania on July 13, 2017. The Romanian president was on a tour of the air base during this year's Saber Guardian, a multinational training exercise involving the US and its NATO Allies and partners as they foster readiness and enhance teamwork across eastern Europe. The air show displayed the abilities of each country's fighter jets as well as how cohesively they work together. (Photo by Army Pfc. Nicholas Vidro, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment) see less | View Image Page

MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU AIR BASE, Romania – President of Romania Klaus Iohannis took a tour of Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania on July 13, 2017 to witness how combined NATO forces have been working together lately, as well as to thank them for their efforts.



The president was taking a tour of the base where he met with troops of many nations to congratulate them on a job well done and to take note of the projects underway as a part of this year's Saber Guardian, a multinational training exercise involving NATO Allies and partners as they foster readiness and enhance a unified command across eastern Europe.



President Iohannis remarked on the mission results to date.



“I have been told you all work together very well and that makes me feel very proud. Your contributions to us are important here, so thank you all,” he said.



After the initial tour of the base facilities, the president was taken to the area where the 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment operates from during Saber Guardian. The 5-7 ADA staff went over some of the new capabilities they would be utilizing this year, including the ability to share information between countries faster than ever before. From there he was taken to the base's runway for a combined British-Romanian air show, displaying the capabilities of each country's aerial prowess as well as showing how both countries could work as a unit.



The presidential entourage included numerous military leaders, among them Czech Republic Gen. Petr Pavel, chairman of the NATO Military Committee, U.S. Army Col. Steven Shepherd, commander of the Black Sea Area Support Team, Romanian Gen. Nicolae Ciuca, the Romanian Chief of Defense, and Romanian Col. Eudart Dodu, base commander of Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base. The group spoke on various subjects, from the day to day needs of the base to the growth of close friendships between the American and Romanian command staff.



Shepherd spoke later on how the people, visible hard work and events of the day seemed to leave a positive lasting impression on the distinguished visitors.



“The obvious closeness of our relationships and level of professionalism displayed by all parties involved (American, British, and Romanian forces) impressed the president and clearly colored the remarks he gave to the crowd,” he said.



As the air show drew to a close the president shared remarks to local media before leaving, but the day's activities weren't over yet. The command staff in attendance sat down to lunch and concluded the day with group photos. Royal Air Force Wing Commander Andrew Coe, commander of the 135th Expeditionary Air Wing, spoke on the relationships built here and the friendships formed.



“I love being back here. It's like falling back in line with brothers you've not seen for ten years,” he said.