Five selected as training center's 2nd quarter outstanding Airmen

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. -- Five Airmen were commended here July 6 as the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center's outstanding senior NCO, NCO, Airman and civilians of the quarter, April-June 2017.



Col. Kerry R. Lovely, commander, announced the awardees' names in an email.



“Please help me congratulate these outstanding TEC team Airmen!” said Lovely.



The Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter is Master Sgt. Timothy Kinnan, a broadcast journalist for the Professional Continuing Education Division.



Supervisors said that Kinnan produced an ANG101 video (see Related Media) that markets the Air National Guard well, in three running-time versions. The Director of the Air National Guard, Lt. Gen. L. Scott Rice, lauded the video during a showcase of the service’s capabilities. Kinnan also completed 24 hours of Federal Aviation Administration, Unmanned Aircraft Systems certification training. He is one of five in ANG public affairs who are cleared to operate cameras on the UAS platform. In doing so, he benchmarked this Air Force process and technology. In his spare time, Kinnan chaired the TEC history committee and procured personnel to inventory and photograph more than 700 items into the historical archive.



The NCO of the Quarter is Tech. Sgt. Jacob L. Sutton, an enlisted professional military education instructor for the Chief Master Sergeant Paul H. Lankford EPME Center.



Supervisors said that Sutton was instrumental in driving the largest class in the EPME Center's NCO Academy. He logged 156 administrative, academic hours as Team Lead, resulting in 100 graduates awarded 500 Community College of the Air Force credit hours. Additionally, he completed his Bachelor of Science in environmental science with an impressive 3.8 GPA; thereby, making Dean's List. Sutton is a community ambassador who provides leadership and mentorship to Heritage High School students. His example of the service-before-self Air Force core value resulted in 50 young leaders focused on their futures.



The Airman of the Quarter is Senior Airman David T. Wethington, assigned on active duty for operational support (ADOS) to the Mission Support Division.



Supervisors said that Wethington increased efficiency and provided critical support in the management of the campus's 350,000 square foot and $66 million in real property value - his efforts were vital to TEC's success during a human resources lapse in the support contract. Moreover, he attended a professional development event at the Combat Readiness Training Center in Savannah, Ga., and received praise for his performance in the course review. Wethington is an active volunteer in his church's outreach program, where he spent 20 hours with the local food bank that provided meals for 100 persons.



The Civilian of the Quarter, Category III, is Lawrence McCoy, an instructional systems specialist for PCE.



Supervisors said that McCoy’s efforts in designing the Bullet Writing Course - its lesson plan - involved 240 hours that educated more than 800 service members in an essential skill. Furthermore, his attendance in the Leadership Development Course gained him personal insight into his leadership; thereby, he increased team effectiveness. In his spare time, McCoy helped set up the first ever base Sexual Assault Awareness Month 5K run, which had more than 70 runners and took in more than $450 for the East Tennessee Sexual Assault Center.



The Civilian of the Quarter, Category II, is Sabrina Tullock, the executive assistant to the commandant, Lankford EPME Center.



Supervisors said that Tullock drove the EPME center’s divisional administrative operations as she managed the commandant's tasks and guided a 40-member staff at the largest Air Force EPME Center. She shouldered operations continuity during the commandant's absence, which ensured mission success. Tullock was a key volunteer to the 134th Air Refueling Wing, where she coordinated crisis support for two families, which underscored the Air Force’s focus on warrior care. Also, she devoted 40 hours of childcare to support weekly spiritual development events that enabled 40 families to focus on resiliency.



Quarterly awardees receive recognition at the next commander's call as well as an award plaque, parking privileges, and other accolades.



(Supervisor award packages contributed to this report.)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2017 Date Posted: 07.13.2017 10:19 Story ID: 240971 Location: LOUISVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Five selected as training center's 2nd quarter outstanding Airmen, by MSgt Michael Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.