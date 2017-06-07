(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Photo Essay: Task Force Flying Dragons at Bagram Airfield

    Chinook Landscape

    U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter pilots assigned to Task Force Flying Dragons, 16th

    BAGRAM AIR FIELD, AFGHANISTAN

    07.06.2017

    Story by Capt. Brian Harris 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    BAGRAM AIRFIELD, Afghanistan -- U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk and Chinook helicopter pilots assigned to Task Force Flying Dragons, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division prepare for and depart for missions at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, July 6, 2017. The Flying Dragons provide aviation support to U.S. Forces Afghanistan as part of Operation Freedom's Sentinel.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Task Force Flying Dragons at Bagram Airfield, by CPT Brian Harris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

