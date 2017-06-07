BAGRAM AIRFIELD, Afghanistan -- U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk and Chinook helicopter pilots assigned to Task Force Flying Dragons, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division prepare for and depart for missions at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, July 6, 2017. The Flying Dragons provide aviation support to U.S. Forces Afghanistan as part of Operation Freedom's Sentinel.
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2017 05:49
|Story ID:
|240960
|Location:
|BAGRAM AIR FIELD, AF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Photo Essay: Task Force Flying Dragons at Bagram Airfield, by CPT Brian Harris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
