Photo Essay: Task Force Flying Dragons at Bagram Airfield

BAGRAM AIRFIELD, Afghanistan -- U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk and Chinook helicopter pilots assigned to Task Force Flying Dragons, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division prepare for and depart for missions at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, July 6, 2017. The Flying Dragons provide aviation support to U.S. Forces Afghanistan as part of Operation Freedom's Sentinel.

