MCCS hosts Ace the Interview workshop

CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, Japan – A student completes a hand out during an Ace the Interview Workshop July 11 aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. The Ace the Interview Workshop is designed to teach students how to use an interview to their advantage. The workshop is hosted every month on Marine Corps camps across the island. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Kelcey Seymour)

CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, Japan – Marine Corps Community Services hosted an Ace the Interview Workshop for service members and civilians July 11 aboard Camp Foster.

During the workshop, students learned about different types of interviews, tips on how to conduct themselves during an interview, and tricks they can use that will make them more appealing to potential employers.

“You want to do or say something at the end that really leaves them with a good impression of you,” said Priscilla Myles, a transition advisor with MCCS and the instructor for the workshop. “You don’t know how many other interviews that person may have, and if you interview first you want them to remember you.”

Although the workshop is designed for a civilian career, Marines can take advantage of the workshop to help further their military careers.

“If they are interested in meritorious boards or something like that, we can help them,” said Myles. “We can help them direct their answers toward their special skills and specific experiences they have had while they have been in the military.”

Sgt. Mauricio Chavez, a student in the workshop, learned how to prepare for an interview by researching for a desired position, how to determine proper attire, and the different types of questions to expect in an interview.

“I had a basic understanding, but this class helped increase my awareness of what an interview could be like,” said Chavez, a tactical air defense controller with Marine Air Control Squadron 4, Marine Air Control Group 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force.

According to Chavez, the STAR tool he learned from the workshop stood out to him the most.

STAR stands for situation, task, actions, and results. It is a way to use real life examples from the past to demonstrate the level and skill of one’s experience. Explaining what the situation was, the task needed to be resolved, the actions taken, and the end results of the action give the interviewer an idea of what could be accomplished.

“I wrote down a lot of notes and I think they’re going to be very useful in the future,” said Chavez. “I think I am better prepared due to this class.”

MCCS also provides career assessments, resume writing and professional communications. There are workshops hosted every month aboard Marine Corps camps across Okinawa. For more information, visit www.mccsokinawa.com.