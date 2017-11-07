(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MCCS hosts Ace the Interview workshop

    MCCS hosts Ace the Interview workshop

    Photo By Sgt. Jessica Collins | CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, Japan – A student completes a hand out during an Ace the...... read more read more

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.11.2017

    Courtesy Story

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, Japan – Marine Corps Community Services hosted an Ace the Interview Workshop for service members and civilians July 11 aboard Camp Foster.
    During the workshop, students learned about different types of interviews, tips on how to conduct themselves during an interview, and tricks they can use that will make them more appealing to potential employers.
    “You want to do or say something at the end that really leaves them with a good impression of you,” said Priscilla Myles, a transition advisor with MCCS and the instructor for the workshop. “You don’t know how many other interviews that person may have, and if you interview first you want them to remember you.”
    Although the workshop is designed for a civilian career, Marines can take advantage of the workshop to help further their military careers.
    “If they are interested in meritorious boards or something like that, we can help them,” said Myles. “We can help them direct their answers toward their special skills and specific experiences they have had while they have been in the military.”
    Sgt. Mauricio Chavez, a student in the workshop, learned how to prepare for an interview by researching for a desired position, how to determine proper attire, and the different types of questions to expect in an interview.
    “I had a basic understanding, but this class helped increase my awareness of what an interview could be like,” said Chavez, a tactical air defense controller with Marine Air Control Squadron 4, Marine Air Control Group 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force.
    According to Chavez, the STAR tool he learned from the workshop stood out to him the most.
    STAR stands for situation, task, actions, and results. It is a way to use real life examples from the past to demonstrate the level and skill of one’s experience. Explaining what the situation was, the task needed to be resolved, the actions taken, and the end results of the action give the interviewer an idea of what could be accomplished.
    “I wrote down a lot of notes and I think they’re going to be very useful in the future,” said Chavez. “I think I am better prepared due to this class.”
    MCCS also provides career assessments, resume writing and professional communications. There are workshops hosted every month aboard Marine Corps camps across Okinawa. For more information, visit www.mccsokinawa.com.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2017
    Date Posted: 07.13.2017 02:10
    Story ID: 240951
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCCS hosts Ace the Interview workshop, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Workshop
    Interview
    MCCS
    Camp Foster
    Transition
    Meritorious board
    Ace the Interview workshop
    Interview workshop
    MCCS workshop
    Camp Foster Interview workshop

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT