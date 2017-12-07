Medical IRT Mission Opens its Doors to the Public

The care is being provided by the Department of Defense, Air National Guard units, Active Duty Navy and the Marines and Navy component from the 4th Dental Battalion, 4th Marine Corp Logistics Group. This Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) mission integrates the various services as well and interagency groups, by providing medical and dental exams, mental health and wellness, optometry and sports physicals, just to name a few of the services being provided.

“I've never known of this type of service before was done before here today,” said Mary Reams, a resident of the local area. “When I received the phone call, I made sure to come to see what was available.”

The Louisiana Office of Public Health Region 3, also set up a booth to show what their office can assist with various types of medical resources. They offer many services to the community and want them to be aware of what is out there and available. Some of the services they provide are; immunizations, birth control, pregnancy testing and a slew of other services. These services can help those who came today with follow on care and any other medical care they might need.

“We can refer them to other medical services if they can't get the medical service here today or that can't be provided,” said Kelly Perque, Public Health Region 3.

One patient waiting to been seen by a dentist, was grateful for the services being provided and was hoping to receive help for his teeth that cracked to the gum line. Although in pain, he smiled and showed his gratitude.

Many of the people who came for services were all appreciative and were very inquisitive regarding the medical services. Many showed their patronage for the members of the military and were glad that this mission came to this part of Louisiana. Louisiana is just one area of the U.S. where many of these IRT missions take place at any give time of the year. Bringing military personnel and inter-agencies together to enhance the lives of those in need for a great good to the communities from which we come from.

Innovative Readiness Training is a U.S. military volunteer training opportunity that provides training and readiness for military personnel while addressing public and civil-society needs. Community needs such as infrastructure, health care, diving, transportation, and cybersecurity align with military mission essential training requirements. Military professionals train in these specialties along with a host of other partnership, leadership, planning, logistics, and support skills.

Today, the IRT program is led by the Director, Civil-Military Training Policy, in the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Reserve Integration. The IRT program includes opportunities for Active, Guard, and Reserve Service Members, as well as our multinational partners, to integrate as a joint and whole-of-society team to serve American citizens.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2017 Date Posted: 07.12.2017 18:26 Story ID: 240930 Location: RESERVE, LA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Medical IRT Mission Opens its Doors to the Public, by MSgt Paula Aragon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.