36th RQS welcomes new commander

Lt. Col. Chad Kohout assumed command of the 36th Rescue Squadron from Lt. Col. Jason Snyder during a change of command ceremony July 7.



Prior to assuming command, Kohout directed the employment of $19.2 million in resources providing year-round search and rescue alert response and training support to the U.S. Air Force’s Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape school as the 36th RQS operations officer.



“I’ve truly been blessed to be here and be a member of this squadron for the last two years and even further blessed to be chosen as your leader,” Kohout said. “I’m honored to be a part of this organization.”



Kohout earned his commission in 2000 after graduating from the United States Air Force Academy with a Bachelor of Science in Management.



“This is not something I take lightly and I will work tirelessly for the benefit of you, your families and the squadron as a whole,” he added. “I’m convinced as we open this new chapter, you will continue to shine and your professionalism will show through as we strive to be the premiere UH-1N Huey helicopter squadron that I already know you are.”

