(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    36th RQS welcomes new commander

    36th RQS welcomes new commander

    Photo By Senior Airman Janelle Patiño | Col. Richard Carrel, 59th Operations Group commander, passes the 36th Rescue Squadron...... read more read more

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2017

    Story by Senior Airman Janelle Patiño 

    92d Air Refueling Wing

    Lt. Col. Chad Kohout assumed command of the 36th Rescue Squadron from Lt. Col. Jason Snyder during a change of command ceremony July 7.

    Prior to assuming command, Kohout directed the employment of $19.2 million in resources providing year-round search and rescue alert response and training support to the U.S. Air Force’s Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape school as the 36th RQS operations officer.

    “I’ve truly been blessed to be here and be a member of this squadron for the last two years and even further blessed to be chosen as your leader,” Kohout said. “I’m honored to be a part of this organization.”

    Kohout earned his commission in 2000 after graduating from the United States Air Force Academy with a Bachelor of Science in Management.

    “This is not something I take lightly and I will work tirelessly for the benefit of you, your families and the squadron as a whole,” he added. “I’m convinced as we open this new chapter, you will continue to shine and your professionalism will show through as we strive to be the premiere UH-1N Huey helicopter squadron that I already know you are.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2017
    Date Posted: 07.12.2017 16:48
    Story ID: 240921
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 36th RQS welcomes new commander, by SrA Janelle Patiño, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    service members
    armed forces
    Air Mobility Command
    KC-135
    sacrifice
    18th Air Force
    Airman Magazine
    military
    Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    92nd Air Refueling Wing
    Air Force Times
    Military Times
    141st Air Refueling Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT