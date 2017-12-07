1st Cavalry DIVARTY takes lead during Exercise Getica Saber 17

Photo By Sgt. Justin Geiger | 1st Cavalry Division Artillery led the Fire Support Coordination Exercise portion of...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Justin Geiger | 1st Cavalry Division Artillery led the Fire Support Coordination Exercise portion of Getica Saber 17, which involves deep fires from fixed wing aircraft, rotary wing aircraft, and high mobility artillery ‬rocket systems (HIMARs) near Joint National Training Center in, Romania from July 10-12, 2017. Getica Saber 17 is a U.S.-led fire support coordination exercise and combined arms live fire exercise that incorporated six Allied and partner nations with more than 4,000 Soldiers. Getica Saber runs concurrent with Saber Guardian, a U.S. European Command, U.S. Army Europe-led, multinational exercise that spans across Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania with over 25,000 service members from 22 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Justin Geiger) see less | View Image Page

CINCU, Romania – 1st Cavalry Division Artillery took lead for the initial phase of the fire support coordination exercise Getica Saber 17, from July 10-12, 2017, at the Joint National Training Center in Cincu, “Red Team” demonstrated combined capabilities alongside their U.S., Romanian and National Guard counterparts.



The FSCX incorporates deep fires from fixed wing aircraft, rotary wing aircraft, 155mm artillery assets and high mobility artillery ‬rocket systems (HIMARs) to defeat enemy air defense ‭systems‬. Synchronizing and massing firing assets demonstrates what each echelon brings to the battlefield while participating in multinational training exercise.‬‬



Getica Saber 17 is a collective commitment that promotes regional stability and security, while strengthening partner capabilities and fostering trust. Training with Allies provides unique opportunities that improves combined standard operation procedures and sustains the ability to shoot, move and communicate as one combined arms force.



Sgt. Sean Clarke, tactical operation analysis for 1st Cavalry Division Artillery, took the time to discuss how beneficial it is to participate in Getica Saber 17 while training beside NATO Allies.



“Being able to integrate with our Romanian counterparts gives us a better understanding on how they operate, which improves our combined capabilities,” said Clarke. “So personally the biggest take away that I’ve noticed is how this exercise strengthens the partnership between the U.S. Army and the Romanian Army.”



While massing artillery capabilities with the Romanian Army, integrating National Guard units into the U.S. European Command, U.S. Army Europe-led exercise is a major component when conducting a full spectrum of military operations in Eastern Europe. Guard Soldiers have played a vital role in boosting land force capability across the globe through the State Partnership Program in 22 different countries.



Although this military-to-military contact program maximizes its Soldiers on each level, for many of the participants in Getica Saber 17, this is the first time they’ve had to integrate standard operation procedures with their NATO and National Guard counterparts. 1st Cav. DIVARTY as the lead, had the opportunity to overcome this challenge to achieve mission success.



“Operating as one cohesive unit to meet mission requirements has been the biggest challenge we’ve faced,” Capt. Rachel Cary, battle captain for 1st Cav. DIVARTY. “We ‘ironed out a lot of those wrinkles’ that surfaced and we established roles and responsibilities over the course of the FSCX. So all of those small details started to come together, which allowed us to work in a much more fluid and effective matter.”



“Getting those fire missions down range, getting rounds on time and on target also started to run smoother,” Cary added.



Getica Saber gives each participating element the opportunity to integrate with artillery assets who they may have to operate within a complex security environment. Continuous training empowers each individual, each unit and each nation to operate using a common operating picture.



Upon completion of the FSCX, the multinational training event will transition to a Combine Arms Live-Fire Exercise as the culminating event for Getica Saber 17. This phase of the exercise will fall on the command of 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team who have been deployed throughout Eastern Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.