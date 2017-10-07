JSTARS vice commander promoted to highest position in the wing

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga.—The vice commander of the Georgia Air National Guard’s 116th Air Control Wing, Col. Thomas Grabowski, took command of the wing July 10, 2017, after approximately two years as the second in command helping to oversee 2,800 people in the Team JSTARS organization.



Grabowski continues a long history of service at Robins Air Force Base dating back to 1985 when he joined the Air National Guard. While attending college, he started working at the Robins Air Force Base non-commissioned officer’s club as a cook in 1986.



“We look forward to his continued leadership in the 116th ACW and the Georgia Air National Guard,” said Maj. Gen. Jesse Simmons, assistant adjutant general – Air, Georgia National Guard and commander of the Georgia Air National Guard.



Grabowski has earned more than 2,600 flying hours and has deployed supporting Operation’s Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom.



“I am honored and humbled to be given this new position,” said Grabowski. “I know I have very big shoes to fill and I’m ready to take on the challenge.”



After taking command of the wing, Grabowski gave two charges to the men and women of the 116th ACW.



“I absolutely need you to be focused on being ready,” said Grabowski. “Whether it’s the medical group, support group, ops group or maintenance group, you must be ready to fight tonight.”



He went on to urge Airmen in the wing to focus on helping the unit find high caliber individuals to join their ranks.



“Part of being ready, is being 100% effectively manned,” shared Grabowski.



Col. Mark Weber, outgoing wing commander of the 116th ACW, has been selected to attend a course at the Joint Forces Staff College. Following the course, he will promote to the Georgia ANG State Director of Operations, according to Simmons.



“Under Col. Weber's leadership, the 116th ACW achieved numerous mission accomplishments while receiving many accolades,” said Simmons. “For your many efforts, we are truly thankful.”



The 116th ACW, active duty 461st ACW and the Army JSTARS 138th Military Intelligence Company, make up the Total Force Integration organization flying the E-8C Joint STARS aircraft providing joint airborne command and control, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance to combatant commanders around the globe.



Robins Air Force Base is the sole location for the unique C2ISR platform.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2017 Date Posted: 07.12.2017 08:18 Story ID: 240839 Location: WARNER ROBINS, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JSTARS vice commander promoted to highest position in the wing, by SrA Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.