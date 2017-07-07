Dragon Soldiers of 2IBCT strengthen bonds with Nanakuli Community

Photo By Sgt. David Beckstrom | Sgt. James Ng, a Soldier with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 225th Brigade...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. David Beckstrom | Sgt. James Ng, a Soldier with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 225th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, trains a Nanakuli Elementary School student on tactically high-crawling under simulated barbed wire as part of an obstacle course set up by Soldiers from the 225th BSB, July 7th, 2017. The obstacle course aimed to energize the students into getting ready for the school year. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Charles Vorasingha, 225th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division) see less | View Image Page

NANAKULI, Hawaii – On July 7, Soldiers from the 225th Brigade Support Battalion, “Dragons,” 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, participated in Nanakuli Elementary School’s annual Summer Bash on the west coast of Oahu.



Last year, Nanakuli Elementary partnered with the 225th BSB to create this event year to boost early registration for kindergarten and increase overall enrollment.



While the Summer Bash started off as a way to bolster the student body by early registration, it quickly evolved into a fun event for the whole community. Representative Andria Tupola, representing District 43 in the Hawaii House of Representatives, said, “We wanted families to come to the school early, and we thought a good way of attracting them was to give away school supplies. We decided to have booths full of school supplies and others where they could learn, get free books, and get educational tips.”



This year, over 20 sponsors and vendors from around the Nanakuli area participated in the Summer Bash. Focusing on health, wellness, and literacy, local businesses donated school supplies for the students, offered discounted haircuts, and promote healthy living.



“It was a joint initiative with Representative Tupola and our school,” Lisa Ann Higel, the principal of Nanakuli Elementary School, said. “Let’s help families with some school supplies when they come. To do this we needed some vendor support. That made it grow into; ‘let’s have some health, wellness and literacy booths,’ turning it into a kick-off event before school starts.”



Focusing on literacy, children were encouraged to play games and were rewarded with free books. Soldiers from the 225th BSB lent a hand by running some of the game booths and playing with the keikis.



To help promote active lifestyles and to energize the community, Dragon Soldiers set up an obstacle course for the children. The course consisted of events such as sprints, push-ups, sit-ups, hula hooping, high crawling under simulated barbed wire, and a sack race.



“It’s always an honor and privilege to serve in the communities we live in,” said Capt. John Szpyrka of the 225th BSB. “As Soldiers, we want to be a part of those communities. Participating in events like this, allows us to show a small token of our appreciation to the permanent residents who host us around this great nation and the rest of the world.”