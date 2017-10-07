U.S. Congressman Visits the 179th Airlift Wing

U.S. Congressman Bob Gibbs visited the 179th Airlift Wing, Mansfield, Ohio, on July 10, 2017, to meet the wing commander, Col. Jim Camp, and learn about the 179th AW mission, its economic impact on the community, and upcoming changes to the C-130 fleet.

The 179th AW C-130H Hercules 2 models are scheduled to be replaced by the C-130H-1’s. The H-1’s are older but have a longer life expectancy due to the air frame structure and center wing box, distributing the load of the aircraft to prevent stress on the wings.

Gibbs last visited the installation in 2012 during the wing’s transition to C-27J Spartans. The 179th AW transitioned to C-130H-2 in 2015 and is now in the process of updating the fleet to the H-1 models.

“We’ve worked hard with elected officials in the past to make sure this base stayed here,” said Gibbs. “It’s filling a very important mission to our national defense. We have people out in harm’s way to protect our interest and our national defense. And this base is very important for that. The wing members are deployed in support rolls around the world, all the time.”

During his visit, Gibbs toured the flightline and practiced flying in a C-130 Multi-Mission Crew Trainer flight simulator. The simulator is a financially efficient method of training pilots and air crew members.

Gibbs toured the C-130 dedicated as the “Spirit of Galion.”

To ensure FAA compliancy, these older planes will be upgraded for $3-4 billion dollars nationwide instead of purchasing new ones at $14-15 billion dollars, saving taxpayers billions of dollars, said Gibbs.

