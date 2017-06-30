Team Pease Honors and Remembers Retirees

The hot sun, sizzle of food on the barbecue and radio music pouring out of the sound system all serve as reminders that summer has arrived.



Members of Team Pease hosted the annual retiree day on June 21, 2017, at the Mitsui Pavilion here.



More than 315 people attended the event, including service members, retirees and their families.



“The event gives us a chance to honor and recognize our retirees,” said Chief Master Sgt. David G. Bartlett, the 157th Maintenance Group superintendent and full-time accessory supervisor here, who coordinated the event.



Airmen who have retired within the last year receive specialized tail flash awards to thank them for their service.



The event also provides the opportunity for retirees to reconnect with old friends as well as to meet newer members of the Wing.



“Getting together like this reinforces that sense of camaraderie,” said Tech. Sgt. Jeremy L. Delong, a 157th MXG fuel systems craftsman.



Wearing a NH Air Guard hat, sunglasses and a tropical shirt, one retired chief master sergeant sat in a lawn chair surrounded by friends.



67-year-old Kendall W. Brock, native of Colebrook, New Hampshire, had attended almost every retiree event since the tradition began in the early 90’s.



“I only missed one, early on, for jury duty,” he said, laughing as he shook his head.



Brock enlisted into the Wing as a fuels system distribution worker in 1970, later becoming an aircraft maintainer. He retired after 35 years of service in 2005.



“What I miss most is the people,” said Brock, looking around at the people around him. “No matter what was going on, we always had each other.”



Seemingly on cue, Bartlett chimed in.



“It’s because of guys like him that I am where I am today,” said Bartlett.



Brock had been battling bladder cancer since June 2015.



Doris C. Brock, his wife of 46 years, retired when he was diagnosed to help care for him.



“We had a lot of plans for our retirement together,” said Doris. “The last two years were a rollercoaster for Ken.”



Early this year, active and retired members of the Wing began to collaborate with Doris to plan something special for Brock.



“Mark Joyce first contacted me in April of this year,” said Doris. “He said there were a few individuals that wanted to visit Ken before he was not able to have visitors. Within 36 hours, more than 35 people contacted Mark about joining this group. Within 48 hours, Mark told me that Paul Sorli of the Portsmouth Gaslight was donating the 3rd floor of his restaurant and appetizers for the group.”



The number of attendees continued to grow as spring went by.



“By the time the event date arrived, there were 100 plus individuals that had responded,” said Doris. “This was a most amazing, overwhelming show of support for Ken.”



Even Brock, who described himself as someone who kept his feelings to himself, was moved.



“I don’t think I ever cried in front of anyone while I was in,” said Brock, as he leaned forward and gripped his cane. “But when I saw all those people there for me, I cried, I think out of gratitude.”



Attending the retiree day event this year was one of the last things Brock hoped to accomplish.



Shortly after 2 a.m. on June 30, 2017, Brock died.



Throughout Brock’s battle against cancer, the Wing support system held strong.



“Support from the overall Wing has been amazing,” said Doris. “I cannot tell you how great everyone has been. From personal visits, cards and letters and true friendship. The Wing has been like an extended family.”

