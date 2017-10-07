Louisiana Care 2017 kicks off with the arrival of military members.

Courtesy Photo | On July 9, 2017, Chief Cynthia Thomas, from the104th Fighter Wing, Massachusetts Air...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | On July 9, 2017, Chief Cynthia Thomas, from the104th Fighter Wing, Massachusetts Air National Guard, Non-commissioned Officer in Charge of the Louisiana Care 2017 mission, in processes thru the PERSCO processing line, where she will receive her room assignment. She as well as others will be staying at East St. John High school, during this training mission. The Innovative Readiness Training mission showcases a multi-service and interagency expeditionary readiness training event, which provides medical, dental and optometry care at no cost to the community and surrounding areas. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Paula Aragon) see less | View Image Page

This mission is not only essential to the military, but is also a tremendous help to the local communities by providing them with no-cost medical services. It allows members to work and learn in a simulated field condition environment, while tending to patients.



Approximately three hundred military members from the Air National Guard, Navy and Marines, will participate in a two week training exercise in the following Parishes; St. John, Assumption and Tangipahoa. The services that will be provided are basic medical care, dental, optometry, sports physicals as well as mental health and wellness. This is based on a first come, first serve, due to the limited amount of care givers at each site. The teams will do their very best to see as many patients as possible and they also realize that they will encounter some angst when they have to close their doors for the day and they will not have the chance to see all those who have come for care.



“Members will have their heart strings pulled,” said Lt. Col. Beverly Simpson, Mission Officer-in-Charge.



As missions go, this is no different than deploying to a given location. There is a crew that goes advanced party to help iron out any situation that may arise or mitigate the some that may escalate. Cleaning, room assignments, set up, and a dry run to test if things will run smoothly or adjust to make the processing time faster and easier for the teams arriving. The process is fluid and the military members modify as needed.