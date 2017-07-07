Local restaurant shows support to service members

Photo By Lance Cpl. Isabelo Tabanguil | Marine Corps Community Service staff and employees with “The Pig and The Lady”...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Isabelo Tabanguil | Marine Corps Community Service staff and employees with “The Pig and The Lady” restaurant hand out meals during a free lunch at the Kahuna’s Sports Bar and Grill ballroom, July 7, 2017. The Pig and The Lady hosted a free lunch last year due to a customer offering to pay for all military members. “I thought of John Nishida, [The Director of Business Operations for Food and Hospitality with Marine Corps Community Services] a good friend of mine,” said Alex Le, a chef with The Pig and The Lady. “We coordinated and the donor put up the money to fund the free lunch.” (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabelo Tabanguil) see less | View Image Page

Marine Corps Community Services and “The Pig and The Lady,” a local Honolulu restaurant, provided a free lunch to service members at Kahuna’s Sports Bar and Grill ballroom aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 7, 2017.

The Pig and The Lady hosted a free lunch last year at the base flight line, and is continuing to show support to service members in Hawaii.

“It was fun, last year we were outdoors and in the grass,” said Alex Le, a chef at the restaurant. “It started as a farmer’s market, as an outdoor thing like a food truck or a ten. We served about 400 last year, and this year they let us use the kitchen which was like a dream for us.”

Le said the reason the free lunches started was due to an anonymous customer.

“We had a guest that came in and said he wants to buy the military a lunch,” Le said. “That’s when I thought of John Nishida, [The Director of Business Operations for Food and Hospitality with MCCS], a good friend of mine. We coordinated, and the donor put up the money to fund the free lunch.”

MCCS had been hosting community events consistently for Marines and Sailors to enjoy.

“We’ve been doing these events at least quarterly, probably for the last four years,” said Jim Hamachek, the General Manager of Food, Beverage and Entertainment of the Kahuna’s Sports Bar and Grill. “Kahuna’s was sponsoring these occasions until The Pig and The Lady restaurant came along and decided to jump in as well.”

Marines and Sailors learned about this event through various departments on base.

“We pretty much do it through everything on base, our marketing office, MCCS as well as the command and staff,” Hamachek said.

The Single Marine and Sailor Program also played a role in getting the word out about the free lunch.

“We’ve been spreading the word about this event through the Single Marine and Sailor Program,” said Cpl. Elvin Richard, a SMP representative with Marine Wing Support Detachment 24. “The SMP Rep will talk to you in formations, post flyers, and Marines will spread the word from there.”

Although the line of Marines and Sailors were a bit long, Richard said everyone got the chance to experience the free meal.

“Both the food, and the turnout of Marines showing up were pretty good,” Richard said. “I’m sure that there’s more than 200 to 250 Marines that came to this lunch.”

Le said they’ve been doing various community events with the military.

“As a restaurant we like to show support to the U.S. military and show up to events like those sponsored by Wounded Warrior, donate to charities, and at Christmas time we do a lunch for Schofield,” Le said. “We just want to show that we support the troops.”