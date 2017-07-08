364th ESC soldiers brings support to Arlington Fly-In
ARLINGTON, Wash. - The 364th ESC along with soldiers from the 477th Transportation and 483rd Quartermaster Company provides support to the Arlington Fly-In 7-8 July, 2017 to promote community relations with the City of Arlington and the surrounding areas.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2017 16:16
|Story ID:
|240646
|Location:
|MARYSVILLE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 364th support Arlington Fly-In, by 1LT James Kim, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
