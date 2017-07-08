364th support Arlington Fly-In

364th ESC soldiers brings support to Arlington Fly-In



ARLINGTON, Wash. - The 364th ESC along with soldiers from the 477th Transportation and 483rd Quartermaster Company provides support to the Arlington Fly-In 7-8 July, 2017 to promote community relations with the City of Arlington and the surrounding areas.

