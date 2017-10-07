Passing Dolphins

I embody a level of professionalism and knowledge to which only those in the submarine force know the extent of. I know the full might of the submarine as a weapon, from its bow to its stern, and the damage control actions necessary to save her when called to. My crewmates instantly recognize me at a glance, as well as the captain, knowing that they can trust me with the safe operation of the boat.

I didn't know the name of the man joining me on the stage until it was called out but for him to be here I know he has been tested, tried and found worthy. I am present in recognition of this achievement.

He is qualified.

I am the dolphins of the United States Submarine Force and have been pinned countless times since my inception was cast into silver and gold 93 years ago.







The Submariner

The significance of this ceremony was not lost on Lt. j.g. Jeremy Brown, as he stood at attention while the Commander of the Submarine Forces pressed the golden pins into the breast of his uniform. The son of a submariner, Brown knew he would need to call his father first to tell him the news.

“It was a great honor,” said Brown. “As soon as I could I told my dad about it and he wanted the pictures. He got the opportunity to embarrass me a little bit. They recently held the USS Ray reunion, which is one of his submarines, and they came aboard and toured John Warner so I talked to his old submarine buddies and they brought it up and talked about it, so it’s just been humbling.”

Brown enlisted in the Navy in 2004 and earned his Enlisted Submarine Warfare “Dolphins” pin, prior to being selected for the STA-21 program, and attended the University of South Carolina. He now serves as John Warner’s Assistant Operations Officer and has earned a special set of the gold dolphins.

“The silver enlisted dolphins and the gold submarine dolphins are a little bit different,” said Brown. “Enlisted dolphins mean that you can save your shipmates and the officer dolphins mean that you can fight the ship in times of war. They both have a lot of significance to me, I wouldn’t compare one to the other but I am very proud of both.”

For those future qualified officers who find themselves standing in front of the submarine community during the birthday ball, please enjoy it, appreciate what it means and share the memory, imparted Brown.

“It was a great honor but also very humbling,” said Brown. It gives a personal connection to USS Thresher. Every submariner knows how significant the loss of the Thresher was and how it changed how we operate and think about submarine safety, so just being able to wear the captain’s dolphins make it personal and that much more important to me.



The Legacy

When USS Thresher (SSN 593) sank below the surface for the final time in April 1963, the commanding officer, Lt. Cmdr. John “Wes” Harvey was wearing one of his two sets of dolphins. The other was left behind with his wife, Irene.

Six years later, Irene Harvey decided to pass those dolphins on to her niece’s husband, Ted Hack, when he graduated from submarine school. Ted Hack, who retired as a captain in 1997, would pass the dolphins on at the Thresher 50th anniversary ceremony held in remembrance of the boats sinking. They were then passed to Lt. Chris Miller, the most recently qualified submariner at the 2013 Submarine Birthday Ball in Washington, D.C. with the condition they be passed on to the newest qualified submarine officer every year after. This year they were passed to Lt. j.g. Jeremy Brown.

The Thresher Dolphins, as they have become known, rests with the newest submarine officer, carrying on the mission of protecting our undersea domain, the mission that Lt. Cmdr. Harvey began fifty four years ago.

