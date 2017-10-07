380 EFSS serves up mission success

Photo By Senior Airman Preston Webb | Senior Airman Jaylin, 380th Force Support Squadron storehouse manager, unloads pallets...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Preston Webb | Senior Airman Jaylin, 380th Force Support Squadron storehouse manager, unloads pallets of food July 6, 2017, at an undisclosed location in southwest Asia. "I'm really proud to say that I'm working here. At the end of the day, I know that I helped the whole base with something important." said Jaylin. "When it's all said and done I know I played a vital role in the mission by keeping everybody hydrated and healthy." (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Preston Webb) see less | View Image Page

Multiple times a day, a dull roar overtakes installation dining facilities as men and women of the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing flood inside to grab a bite to eat and escape the heat — if just for a little while.

Although most visitors pay little to no attention to more than their plates, 380th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron Airmen work behind the scenes to keep more than just the dining facilities in the compound running smoothly.

To supply 380 AEW Airmen and Coalition partners, and therefore the mission, 380 EFSS orders approximately $200,000 in food each week.

"Each order of food usually costs around $40,000 to $80,000 and water orders are between $10,000-$13,000," said Staff Sgt. Roberto, 380 EFSS storeroom manager. "We get three food trucks and two water trucks every week, so it all adds up pretty fast."

To unload that much food, Roberto makes use of forklifts and a single crew member— Senior Airman Jaylin, 380 EFSS storeroom assistant. Food orders for both dining facilities are delivered to the Phantom West storeroom, where they unload and sort all the food for the compound before other teams can pick up their orders.

The team is also responsible for the water distribution service on base, ensuring the pallets scattered around the installation never run dry.

"The heat is a big issue," said Roberto. "We try to knock it out as early as possible, but we have up to 80 water drops."

Keeping the entire compound supplied with food and pallets of water is a difficult task, but one which Jaylin is proud to be a part of.

"I'm really proud to say that I'm working here. At the end of the day, I know that I helped the whole base with something important," Jaylin said. "When it's all said and done I know I played a vital role in the mission by keeping everybody hydrated and healthy."