Hungry Weasels line-up for restaurant opening

Burgers sizzle and a satisfying aroma fills the air as members order food from Team Misawa’s newest eatery addition, the Wild Weasel Bar and Grill, which opened July 7.



Plans began approximately two years ago when results from a 35th Force Support Squadron base-wide survey highlighted families’ cravings for an American-style restaurant.



“We wanted to give the customers what they desired,” said Capt. Amanda Clasen, the 35th FSS sustainment services flight commander. “We actually believe the Wild Weasel Bar and Grill is going to be better than what our customers had expected.”



Many of the customers agreed the food quality was great.



"There was a well-rounded menu selection," said Tech. Sgt. Don Minges, a 35th Maintenance Squadron egress technician. "We have to come back again so we can try the other good food."



Clasen explained because the restaurant is a 35th FSS owned franchise, there are benefits they have with running their own establishment, such as their diverse menu selection.



“I’m very excited for the huge variety on the menu,” Clasen said. “We have everything from burgers and wings to really nice entrees and steaks. There are meal-sized salads and a great selection of appetizers – we even have a large dessert menu. The drinks are robust, and there is definitely something for everyone here.”



The establishment cost $200,000, but due to its high demand, the 35th FSS began the renovation process right away, which took 24 months altogether to complete in the Misawa Collocated club.



Karen O’Camb, the Misawa Collocated Club general manager, said she believes the bar and grill will also help the community feel at home and provide additional job opportunities on base.



“We are really reaching out to the community to get family members to apply for the positions to help support the restaurant; we need both wait staff and bartenders,” O’Camb said.



O’Camb and Clasen said depending on the popularity, residents can expect an increase in days of operation, and although they have a diverse meal choice, they urge customers to use their comment cards if they would like to see something added to the menu.



“Ultimately, this is a project for the people of Misawa Air Base,” Clasen said. “We want to make sure the restaurant continues to meet the needs of Team Misawa moving forward.”



The hours of operation are Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for dining and 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. for the bar. For more information about the Wild Weasel Bar and Grill, visit the 35 FSS page at 35fss.com.

Date Taken: 07.08.2017 Date Posted: 07.09.2017 Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP