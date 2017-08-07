130th Airlift Wing says goodbye to QA Chief

Childers, who served most recently as Quality Assurance Superintendent for the 130th Maintenance Group, entered active duty in January, 1981 and attended technical school at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, specializing as an aircraft maintenance specialist. He was stationed at both Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota and K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base, Michigan while on active duty. After leaving active duty, Childers later joined the West Virginia Air National Guard in October of 1994. He cross-trained and began working as a C-130 crew chief.



While serving the WVANG, he progressed in his career to become the Aircraft Maintenance Superintendent in 2012, and later the Equipment Maintenance Flight Superintendent in April, 2013. In 2014, he was elected president of the 130th AW Chief’s Council.



Wing leadership addressed the audience in attendance and spoke about the integrity and character of airmen like Childers.



Col. Carla Riner, 130th Maintenance Group commander, provided a perfect description of Childers. “Chief Master Sgt. Mike Childers is a Chiefs' Chief. He truly cares about the people that he has the honor to serve with, and has had a meaningful impact on all of those fortunate enough to work for him. We wish him all of the very best and will never forget his 'service before self' way of leading.”



The retiring Chief urged all in attendance to mentor others and pursue their dreams. “If it weren’t for a mentor that I had as a young Airman, I wouldn’t be here today. I encourage you all to follow your dreams and be a mentor wherever you are in your career. You have the ability to lead from where you are now.”

