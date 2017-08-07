AMXS gains new commander

Photo By Senior Airman Melissa Sterling | Maj. James Chevalier, the new 442d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, presents...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Melissa Sterling | Maj. James Chevalier, the new 442d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, presents flowers to his family members during his assumption of command ceremony at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., July 8, 2017. Chevalier graduated from the University of Central Missouri with a Masters of Aviation Safety in 2004 and two years later was selected to commission under the Deserving Airman Program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Missy Sterling) see less | View Image Page

Eighteen years ago, Chevalier began his Air Force Reserve career as an enlisted member of the 442d Civil Engineering Squadron, and since his commission in 2006 he served as a manpower and personnel officer, group executive officer, maintenance operations officer and most recently, an action officer at the Air Force Material Command at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.



“Never in my career have I seen such a well-rounded officer that had the qualities to be a great squadron commander,” said Col. James Brock, 442d Maintenance Group commander. “He is one of the most caring and empathetic officers I’ve ever known.”



Brock echoed the words of the 21st Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Gen. David Goldfein, by saying the squadron is the heart of the Air Force and the leaders of the squadron make the most lasting impressions on Airmen.



“Having served as a squadron commander twice myself, I can absolutely tell you that serving as a squadron commander is a very demanding job, but it’s also the best of your military career,” Brock said. “One way you can predict future success is by ensuring we have strong leadership at the helm.”



Being a former member of the 442d Fighter Wing for many years, Chevalier expressed his eagerness to be back in the wing as a squadron commander.



“I believe in the mission we do,” Chevalier said. “This squadron delivers safe and effective air power every day-- what an incredible responsibility and honor that is.”



Chevalier reflected on his goals as a leader which include encouraging his squadron members to keep their work and personal life balanced by spending time with their family and community.



“When we are called to fight we are better prepared to give 100 percent of ourselves we swore we would, knowing that our families are strong and our communities have our back,” Chevalier said. “My role is to support you in every way that I can, be your informed advocate, and knock down obstacles that I am able to so that you can remain the cohesive fighting force that you are today.”