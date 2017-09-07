Princeton Arrives in India for Malabar 2017

Photo By Seaman Kelsey Hockenberger | 170709-N-VR-0102 CHENNAI, India (July 7, 2017) Members of the Indian Navy come aboard...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Kelsey Hockenberger | 170709-N-VR-0102 CHENNAI, India (July 7, 2017) Members of the Indian Navy come aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) as the ship arrives in Chennai, India for Malabar 2017. Malabar 2017 is the latest in a continuing series of exercises between the Indian Navy, Japan Maritime Self Defense Force and U.S. Navy that has grown in scope and complexity over the years to address the variety of shared threats to maritime security in the Indo-Asia Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Kelsey J. Hockenberger/Released) see less | View Image Page

CHENNAI, India (NNS) – The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), along with the rest of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, arrived in Chennai, India, July 9, to begin Exercise Malabar 2017.



Malabar 2017 is a tri-lateral, two-phase exercise hosted by the Indian Navy and held in Chennai and the waters of the Bay of Bengal. It consists of an ashore and at-sea phase that emphasize high-end warfighting skills, maritime superiority and power projection through subject-matter expert and professional talks on CSG operations, maritime patrol and reconnaissance operations, surface and antisubmarine warfare, medical operations, damage control, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD), helicopter operations, and visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) operations.



“We are here to take part in Malabar 2017, and I'm looking forward to working with the Indian Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force,” said Capt. Christopher Alexander, Princeton’s commanding officer. “Exercises such as this allow for practical training while exchanging skills, strengthening bonds and personal relationships, and increasing understanding of multinational operations.”



As Princeton moored in Chennai, it was welcomed with music from the Indian Navy Band.



“I thought the band was great and I was glad to see them,” said Alexander. “Members of the Indian Navy also came aboard to greet Princeton and welcome us to India.”



Malabar is the latest in a continuing series of exercises that began in 1992 and have grown in scope and complexity over the years to address the variety of shared threats to maritime security in the Indo-Asia Pacific.



“This is a great opportunity to work with our Indian and Japanese partners and strengthen our relationships with each other,” said Lt. Jim Edminister, Princeton’s operations officer.



Princeton, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently on deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. The U.S. Navy has patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific routinely for more than 70 years promoting regional peace and security.



The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group consists of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), embarked Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11 staff and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 9. The deployed units from DESRON 9 include the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Howard (DDG 83), USS Shoup (DDG 86), USS Pinckney (DDG 91) and USS Kidd (DDG 100).