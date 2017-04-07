7th FMD ends tour in Afghanistan

“Our mission here in the CJOA-A was to provide services to the Train Advise Assist Command-South, TACC-East, TACC-North, and parts of TACC-West, through the nine-month deployment,” said Staff Sgt. Brent Betit, a financial management technician, with the 7th FMD and a native of Albany, New York. “We would provide financial management, military pay support from behind the scenes. In front of the scenes, cash support, Eagle Cash [debit card system for deployed Soldiers] support, as well as supporting special forces troops, contractors and civilians all throughout the CJOA-A. With the special forces our primary mission was to fund them with enough local currency for supplies while they’re out in the battlefield when they didn’t have the ability to come back to base.”

Being able to help Soldiers with their financial needs and to expand their knowledge base for their career field helped with the mission success.

“Yes, I would say we definitely accomplished our mission, 100-percent,” said Betit. “All of us learned a thing or two, even the more experienced Soldiers were able to learn something on this deployment. My biggest takeaway was to not be complacent. It’s easy to get complacent out here when you are away from your friends and family. Just being able to make a difference for just one Soldier is why we’re here, it makes all the difference to me.”

The Soldiers of the 7th FMD provided instant financial assistants to Soldiers and civilians throughout CJOA-A.

“I did a mission up north at a really small forward operating base,” said Betit. “It was then when I realized how much of an impact that our mission really makes for everyday Soldiers. The infantry Soldiers out there, they come and see us, they have finance issues that no one has been able to help them with for months and there we go, we help them right on the spot. We can advance them cash so they can get a drink or a snack, and give them that drive to be able to go out on mission the next day.”

Once the replacement unit arrives in country, a training and operational familiarization will take place between the two units, to make sure the transition from one unit to the next goes smoothly.

“The relief in place with the 82nd Finical Management Detachment went really well,” said Betit. “We were fortunate enough to have some replacements that knew what they are doing and that makes a really big difference. They did their training beforehand, they knew what they were getting themselves into, it wasn’t so much of us teaching them, it was more of them just filling the shoes.”

With their replacements now fully taking over the financial needs of the Soldiers across the CJOA-A the 7th FMD had one last item of business.

The ceremony was the last hurdle the detachment had to accomplish before they were finally able to head home.

“Thank you, each and every one of you,” said Sgt. 1st Class Alfonso Villacres, a financial management technician and detachment sergeant, with the 7th FMD. “I know that everybody here learned something this deployment. We were activated, we did our mission and our job, and now we are all going back home. My main goal was to bring everybody back home safe and to accomplish the mission and that is exactly what happened. Thank you all for the hard work to accomplish the mission.”

