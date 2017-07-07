Army wins Gold in the 2017 DoD Warrior Games Wheelchair Basketball

In the shadow of Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks championship banners, the warrior athletes from both teams gave it their all for the keynote matchup. The bright lights of the United Center and the pressure of having ESPN highlight the game, gave a more authentic feel to the experience.

“Since Navy beat us in seated volleyball, we had to get payback,” said warrior athlete Charles Hightower, of Team Army. “Our team is all heart, we’ve been through so much. Not just our team, but the Navy, the Marines, SOCOM (U.S. Special Operations Command), Air Force, we’ve all been through something, and I don’t see anyone out here that’ll give up.”

The wheelchair basketball tournament consists of teams, each with a ten-player roster, and most of the same rules apply as standard basketball, with a few modifications. The wheelchair is considered part of the athlete; therefor a player is out-of-bounds when any part of their wheelchair goes outside of the boundary line. Also, a player must dribble the ball for every two pushes of their wheelchair.

While the games serve to fuel the spirit of competition among the athletes, The DoD Warrior Games and its adaptive sports programs serve a greater purpose for those who participate. Warrior athletes use adaptive sports to help recover physically and mentally after their injuries. The training assists warrior athletes to recover, body and mind, while the camaraderie helps them maintain a connection to fellow veterans.

Playing a sport gives the athlete the opportunity to laugh and be part of a team again, it’s a lot more than just a game to these athletes, said Lee Montgomery, the competition manager for the Wounded Warrior Wheelchair Basketball.

“Playing in the United Center gives the athletes an opportunity to play in an arena setting,” said Montgomery. “It helps that it is the where Michael Jordan played.”

Michael Jordan is considered to be one of the greatest players in basketball’s storied history. He led his team, the Bulls to six championships here in Chicago.

Next year, team Army will have the opportunity to defend their gold-medal title when they will play in the 2018 DoD Warrior Games in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The DoD Warrior Games are an annual event allowing wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans to compete in Paralympic-style sports including archery, cycling, field, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, track and wheelchair basketball.

