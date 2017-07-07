Team Marine Corps, Army, Navy Take Medals at Sitting Volleyball

By Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Anthony Presley



Warrior athletes battled it out on the court during the sitting volleyball medal games Friday, July 7, at the United Center in Chicago. Team Air Force and Team Marine Corps split the first two games of the Bronze match, with close and competitive games. Team Air Force took game one 25-22. The Marines fired back with a win in the second game and then continued to roll, taking game three 15-9.

The intensity of the competition was reflected in the faces and demeanors of the athletes and the constant roar of the crowd. The Wounded Warriors, their families, community members, and children from the Chicago Park District day camps all enjoyed the games and the competition.

"It was awesome because Air Force actually beat us the first time we played, so it was a trip being able to work together and come together as a team and finally win," said Lance Cpl. Micheal Sousa Docarmo, Captain of Team Marine Corps. "It was the momentum in the third game [that carried us] and we just played our hearts out.”

Team Army and Team Navy competed in the Gold Medal match. Crowds cheering for both teams added to the intensity of the competition and the respect that both teams have for one another. Team Navy swept the match, taking game one 25-20 and the second game 25-23. Both games were cliff-hangers, with the scores teetering in one direction and then the other.

"I'm excited to see [them in] this environment and watch them go out and do everything that they can, and still have the strength, courage and commitment,” said Electrician's Mate Seaman Elena Evensky, from Naval Station Great Lakes. “The crowd is really vocal about who they are rooting for, but we are still together and cheering for all the athletes.”

Sitting volleyball has been part of the Paralympic Games since 1980. The first team to reach 25 points wins the game, and a team must win two of three games to win the round and advance in the tournament.

For more information about Warrior Games, go to: dodwarriorgames.com

