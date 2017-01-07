Fireworks on the Water blasts off after questionable weather

Despite inconsistent weather, about 6,000 people attended Fireworks on the Water July 1 at the Stennis Lock and Dam.



Until 6 p.m., there was no guarantee the fireworks show would take place.



The overcast sun did eventually appear and with a light rain, the show went on.



Those in attendance were able to enjoy the bouncy obstacle courses, tossing footballs, talking with friends or vendors and dancing to music being played from the stage’s pre-made playlist.



“I’m happy everyone had a good time even with the not-so-great weather,” said Col. Douglas Gosney, 14th Flying Training Wing commander.



Danika Portz, pop and country music singer, and the rock-and-roll-influenced Johnny Coleman and the Swing Shift band, were scheduled to play live music, but because of the weather they could not set up the electronics necessary to play their live music.



Both artists said they were disappointed they were unable to perform for the Columbus, Mississippi, crowd.



“Any chance we get to play for the military is a complete honor,” Portz said. “I’m so grateful Columbus invited us back. Everyone’s been really, really sweet and even if it doesn’t happen I hope we can make something happen in the future.”



Fireworks then lit up the sky and were choreographed to multiple popular songs from the past decades.



The show lasted about 18 minutes and had many people cheering when the larger fireworks rang loud over the water.



After the fireworks display, volunteers and workers of the event cleared the parking lots, helping stuck cars out of the mud to make it home.

