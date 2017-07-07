DANTES Releases “MyVolEdPath” Voluntary Education Mobile App

Pensacola, Fla.- The Defense Activity for Non-Traditional Education Support (DANTES) announces the July 10 release of a new mobile application called “MyVolEdPath”, which gives military members on-demand access to the Defense Department’s (DoD) Voluntary Education (VolEd) programs.



“The new mobile app is a discovery tool aimed at increasing service member awareness and access to the educational opportunities available to them,” said Jeff Allen, DANTES director, “The app will help military members define their education and career goals. Based on the member’s input, the app will quickly assess and generate recommended programs to help them complete a college degree, prepare for career transition, or simply introduce them to no-cost DoD programs that can save both time and money.”



Users can download the mobile app for free from the iTunes and Google Play online stores. Search “MyVolEdPath” or “DANTES” to find the MyVolEdPath app in app stores or in a Web browser. Users can also download the mobile app through www.MyVolEdPath.com.



A key feature of the app helps students create a personal pathway to achieve their career and education goals by answering a few short questions. Based on their responses, app users will be introduced to programs they may be interested in using to reach their target goals. Other benefits of the app include the ability to connect to VolEd professionals through the “Find a Counselor” feature and access to program tutorial videos and podcasts. The app also includes articles on education topics for military students from the DANTES4Military.com blog. Each week, new articles will offer guidance, advice, and encouragement to support military students pursuing voluntary education goals and/or preparing for civilian transition.



Allen added that the app is another resource which demonstrates the DoD VolEd program’s commitment to ensuring service members are properly informed of the wide array of educational opportunities available to them. The app is primarily offered as a resource for active-duty members and will be a key tool for education and career counselors when discussing future education and career goals with service members.



Mobile app videos are available at www.youtube.com/watch?v=q3dhrY2hfRM and www.youtube.com/watch?v=e3VtOOq2Snw . Find more DANTES information and resources by visiting: www.dantes.doded.mil, http://dantespulse.dodlive.mil and www.dantes4military.com .

