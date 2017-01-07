Marine Honored With Bridge Dedication

Realizing his platoon's attack was losing momentum, a young Marine assumed the role of squad leader as his superior was rendered unconscious. Displaying heroic leadership and tactical proficiency, he led a team to a rooftop and neutralized several enemy sniper positions, enabling the platoon to regain critical momentum. Despite withering enemy fire and with total disregard for his personal safety, the Marine employed his M-203 grenade launcher. While leading the squad in an assault against a large group of insurgents occupying a building, he was seriously wounded and evacuated.



Ignoring his wounds, he volunteered to return to the platoon three days later. During an ensuing firefight, he encountered three severely wounded Marines inside a house where numerous insurgents were barricaded behind fortified positions. Again disregarding his own safety, and under heavy enemy fire, he charged into the house to recover his fellow Marines. While valiantly returning fire and calling for the wounded Marines, he received enemy fire and fell mortally wounded.



The above citation reads like a script from an action movie, but it is a real life account of the November 2014 actions of Cpl. Dale Burger Jr’s actions while serving in Iraq. In honor of his sacrifice a bridge spanning I-95 and Rt 222 in Perryville, MD was dedicated to him during a ceremony on July 1.

Former members of Burger’s unit along with representatives of the Maryland State Government and the American Legion joined Maj. Gen. Kirk Vollmecke, Program Executive Officer Intelligence, Electronic Warfare and Sensors (the ceremony’s keynote speaker), in honoring the Bel Air, MD native.



“Every traveler that passes over this bridge will see this sign, edged with the name Cpl. Dale Burger Jr,” said Vollmecke. “His memory and story are archived in our nation’s records of combat, and now for his family, friends, and neighbors, his memory now stands for all travelers to pause and remember.”



In advance of Independence Day, Vollmecke indicated Burger’s heroism was in concert with a rich tradition of sacrifice by Marylanders dating back to the Maryland 400, whose sacrifice was instrumental in assisting George Washington escape during the Battle of Long Island and continue the Revolutionary War.

