Northglenn High School student nominated for 2017 Semper Fidelis All-American Program

Photo By Cpl. Benjamin Pryer | Sgt. Sean McKinney, a recruiter with Recruiting Station Denver, stands with Caleb...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Benjamin Pryer | Sgt. Sean McKinney, a recruiter with Recruiting Station Denver, stands with Caleb Stevens-Leialoha, a nominee for the 2017 Semper Fidelis All-American Program, after an award ceremony at . In order to be eligible to be nominated for the SFAAP, a student must be at least a high school junior, have a 3.5 GPA, actively volunteer time in community events, participate in a competitive team sport and hold a student or community leadership position. see less | View Image Page

Caleb Leialoha, a student at Northglenn High School, received his invitation to attend the Battles Won Academy as part of the Semper Fidelis All-American Program during an award presentation in the Northglenn High School gymnasium, May 10, 2017.

Marine Corps Recruiting Command unveiled the Semper Fidelis All-American Program during a banquet held at The Bell Tower in Nashville, Tenn. as part of Marine Week, September 9, 2016.

Caleb was chosen as a SFAAP attendee due to the physical and emotional hurdles he has conquered throughout his life, through his own merits and the guidance he has received from mentors. Caleb submitted an online video application, detailing his past experiences, and also his future plans for college. Between this video and nominations from mentors, Caleb was selected as one of 96 attendees for this year’s BWA out of thousands of submissions.

One man and woman from each of the Marine Corps’ 48 Recruiting Stations will be selected for the SFAAP. Participants will attend the Battles Won Academy, accompanied by their mentors, in Washington, D.C. this summer.

To be eligible, athletes must be at least a high school junior, have a 3.5 GPA or higher, actively serve their community, participate in a competitive team sport and hold a student or community leadership position.

The SFAAP provides an opportunity to engage with outstanding student athletes and develop mutually beneficial relationships with high-achieving high school students and their mentors.

For more information on the SFAAP and its Battles Won Academy, visit sfaap.marines.com.