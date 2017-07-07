Chaplain’s Office cares for Team Schriever

Photo By Senior Airman Arielle Vasquez | Chaplain (Capt.) Portmann Werner, 50th Space Wing chaplain, Staff Sgt. Marcela Parker,...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Arielle Vasquez | Chaplain (Capt.) Portmann Werner, 50th Space Wing chaplain, Staff Sgt. Marcela Parker, NCO in charge of chapel administration and Chaplain (Maj.) David Hager, Individual Mobilization Augmentee to the Wing Chaplain, gather for a photo at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Regardless of one’s religious background and beliefs, the Chaplain’s Office is here provide a number of services to keep Airmen spiritually resilient and fit to fight. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Arielle Vasquez) see less | View Image Page

Military members may come across various challenges in life, however, it doesn’t mean they have to face them alone.



Maintaining and strengthening individual spirituality is one of the four pillars of Comprehensive Airman Fitness and is also a primary component for one's overall well-being.



Regardless of one’s religious background and beliefs, the 50th Space Wing Chaplain’s Office provides a number of services to keep Airmen spiritually resilient and fit to fight. They provide support to all, unit visitations and confidential counseling.



“I would say the spiritual pillar is the most forgotten out of the four pillars, which are physical, social, mental and spiritual,” said Chaplain (Capt.) Portmann Werner, 50th Space Wing chaplain. “This is why I feel like our presence is so important. According to the Air Force Instruction, the spiritual pillar consists of sense of purpose in life, pride in what you do and the Air Force core values. The Chaplain’s Office is the only group that owns the spiritual pillar. I feel like it’s a big responsibility, but I love it and wouldn’t trade it for the world.”



According to the Chaplain’s Office, the main challenges Airmen face are work stressors, relationship and communication issues.



“We are all like balloons, said Staff Sgt. Marcela Parker, NCO in charge of chapel administration. “The more things go on throughout our day, our balloon keeps inflating to the point that we might pop. Before that happens, we would like for people to see someone, whether that be the Chaplain’s Office, other helping agencies or family and friends. It is important to take care of your spiritual pillar and we are here to help in any way we can.”



The Chaplain’s Office holds several events including group picnics, marriage retreats and “Geek Lunches.” They also make it a priority to visit different squadrons, attend commander’s calls and wing level events.



“We have all been trained on how to do our jobs the Air Force gave us,” Werner said. “However, when it comes to relationships, home life and stress, people are not trained in those departments. Yet, they think they should do it all on their own. I would tell Airmen to seek help from those who can provide professional quality service to their lives.”



For anyone who would like more information, call the Chaplain’s Office at 567-3705 or 567-4357 (HELP). Werner said the 50 SW Chaplain’s Office welcomes base members to visit them in Room 149, Building 300.