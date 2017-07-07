Big Bear to host Army's Soldier of the Year Competition

Photo By Jason Miller | FORT IRWIN, Calif. — The National Training Center and Fort Irwin will host Day 1 of...... read more read more Photo By Jason Miller | FORT IRWIN, Calif. — The National Training Center and Fort Irwin will host Day 1 of this year’s NCO / Soldier of the Year Competition at Big Bear, Calif., Aug. 1. The NCO and Soldier of the Year competition is a grueling three day event and is conducted to identify and recognize outstanding Noncommissioned Officers and Soldiers. Challenging events both physical and mental, will be thrown at them to see how the competitors adapt and show what they are made of. Media: Members of the press who would like to cover this event should contact Mr. Jason Miller at (760) 380-3073 or via email at: jason.r.miller109.civ@mail.mil see less | View Image Page

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — The National Training Center and Fort Irwin will host Day 1 of this year’s NCO / Soldier of the Year Competition at Big Bear, Calif., Aug. 1.



The NCO and Soldier of the Year competition is a grueling three day event and is conducted to identify and recognize outstanding Noncommissioned Officers and Soldiers. Challenging events both physical and mental, will be thrown at them to see how the competitors adapt and show what they are made of.



Aug 1. - Day 1, Big Bear:



- Arrive by UH-60 Black hawk

- CSF2 Challenge (Resiliency Challenges)

- Survival Classes

- Board

- Land Navigation Day/Night

- Survival Skills Test



Aug 2 & 3 - Day 2-3, will be conducted at the National Training Center.



- Live Fire Range

- NASA Challenges

- Environmental Class & Test

- Drown proofing

- Fire Fighting

- Bunker Challenge

- Cowboy Challenge

- Finish with Ceremony



“This is America’s Army, it is important that they are able to see what it is we are investing in. They are investing in us and these are the capabilities we bring back.” – Command Sgt. Maj. Edison Rebuck, NTC Command Sergeant Major



Media: Members of the press who would like to cover this event should contact Mr. Jason Miller at (760) 380-3073 or via email at: jason.r.miller109.civ@mail.mil