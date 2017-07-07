(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Big Bear to host Army's Soldier of the Year Competition

    Big Bear to host Army's Soldier of the Year Competition

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2017

    Story by Jason Miller 

    Fort Irwin Public Affairs Office

    FORT IRWIN, Calif. — The National Training Center and Fort Irwin will host Day 1 of this year’s NCO / Soldier of the Year Competition at Big Bear, Calif., Aug. 1.

    The NCO and Soldier of the Year competition is a grueling three day event and is conducted to identify and recognize outstanding Noncommissioned Officers and Soldiers. Challenging events both physical and mental, will be thrown at them to see how the competitors adapt and show what they are made of.

    Aug 1. - Day 1, Big Bear:

    - Arrive by UH-60 Black hawk
    - CSF2 Challenge (Resiliency Challenges)
    - Survival Classes
    - Board
    - Land Navigation Day/Night
    - Survival Skills Test

    Aug 2 & 3 - Day 2-3, will be conducted at the National Training Center.

    - Live Fire Range
    - NASA Challenges
    - Environmental Class & Test
    - Drown proofing
    - Fire Fighting
    - Bunker Challenge
    - Cowboy Challenge
    - Finish with Ceremony

    “This is America’s Army, it is important that they are able to see what it is we are investing in. They are investing in us and these are the capabilities we bring back.” – Command Sgt. Maj. Edison Rebuck, NTC Command Sergeant Major

    Media: Members of the press who would like to cover this event should contact Mr. Jason Miller at (760) 380-3073 or via email at: jason.r.miller109.civ@mail.mil

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Big Bear to host Army's Soldier of the Year Competition, by Jason Miller, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

