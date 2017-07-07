Chief of Optometry Sets Sights on Vision Readiness

Vision, along with cognitive processing and motor-skill integration, is one of three skills that as humans, we require for survival.



However, in today’s world, we depend upon vision so much that it’s often taken for granted. But there are many steps that one can take to maintain one’s visual health. An excellent place to start is with a comprehensive eye exam with your local optometrist.



Traditionally, your optometrist is the one who is going to provide you with visual correction in the form of glasses or contact lenses so that you can see clearly. However, visual correction is just one piece of ensuring optimum vision readiness.



A comprehensive eye examination performed by an optometrist will assess our binocular vision skills, or how well our eyes work together as a team. The exam also gives an excellent indication of systemic health, and identifies one’s risk for developing common eye problems such as dry eye, ocular allergies, and other eye-specific conditions such as glaucoma, cataracts, and macular degeneration.



A staff sergeant in the medical group tells a story of how she recently had been struggling in one of the courses for her bachelor’s degree. After twenty minutes of studying, she had to put the book down and was unable to continue. A visit to Maj Groves revealed a binocular vision condition called a convergence excess that had gone undetected at previous exams. By incorporating relieving prism into her glasses, she was able to function much more comfortably.



The eyes have not been left immune of the stresses imposed by the digital world. The binocular system plays a huge role in allowing us to maintain clear, single, and comfortable vision to meet the demands of the digital environment at both home and in the workplace. There are some simple tips that one can follow to help relieve eyestrain brought about by the constant usage of smart phones, computers, tablets, and other devices:



-Follow the “20-20-20” rule….every 20 minutes, look at an object 20 feet away for 20 seconds.



-Remember to blink. Blink rates decrease by up to 30% when engaged with digital devices. In turn, lack of blinking can lead to dry eye.



-If you suffer from dry eyes, occasional usage of an over-the-counter artificial tear may be warranted. Be careful of using any eye drops that claim to “get the red out.” With chronic usage, these drops can often lead to a rebound effect that leaves your eyes with a greater degree of redness than before.



Contact lens wearers in particular can be more prone to developing eyestrain from the use of computers in the workplace, a condition aptly-termed computer vision syndrome.



In addition to the suggestions given, contact lens wearers should remember to change their lenses as prescribed by their optometrist. If wearing a frequent replacement (2-week or monthly) lens, lenses should be removed nightly for optimum health and stored in an appropriate multi-purpose solution.



If you have problems remembering when to replace your lenses, Maj Groves recommends setting a reminder on your smart phone. Alternatively, ask your local optometrist about daily disposable lenses. Daily disposables are ideal for allergy sufferers, frequent travelers, and those who like to wear contact lenses part-time. Additionally, they tend to be the healthiest option due to the fact that a fresh, new lens is being placed on the eye every day.



With the upcoming spring season, now is an excellent time to reach out to your local optometrist to set up a comprehensive eye exam.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2017 Date Posted: 07.07.2017 11:36 Story ID: 240400 Location: PORTSMOUTH, NH, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief of Optometry Sets Sights on Vision Readiness, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.