    S.E.R.E. jumps at 154th Training Squadron opportunity

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2017

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Condit 

    189th Airlift Wing

    The training was designed to provide the 154th Training Squadron loadmaster students the opportunity to work with their active duty counterparts, performing an aspect of their job that is not within the normal scope of their daily mission. The students were expected to assist with static line jumps as well as open the jump door on the side of the C-130H inflight. Six students were provided the opportunity to train for the unique event.

    The static line jump also provided training to S.E.R.E. specialists who were qualifying to be jump masters as well as helped them meet requirements to maintain jump qualifications. The jump master is responsible for the overall exercise and must ensure all safety requirements are met and gear is serviceable before the specialists leave the aircraft.

    The Arkansas National Guard air crew frequently provide air support to the Air Force S.E.R.E. specialists at Little Rock AFB.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2017
    Date Posted: 07.07.2017
    Story ID: 240380
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
