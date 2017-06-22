U.S., Japan engineers reinforce Pacific unity, interoperability

The 35th Civil Engineer Squadron hosted a bilateral engagement event with their Japan Air Self-Defense Force civil engineering counterparts, which focused on base recovery and developing friendships June 20 through 22, at Misawa Air Base.



The exchange featured various construction, fire and emergency management demonstrations from both countries and after-work activities to connect on a more personal level.



“If anything catastrophic ever occurred our relationship with JASDF become even more critical,” said 1st Lt. Ross King, the 35th CES project management officer in charge. “We need to effectively work together to ensure infrastructure and the airfield remain fully operational.”



Although there have been many bilateral exchanges within the 35th Fighter Wing, this was the first time the 35th CES specifically worked with JASDF engineers. Additionally, civil engineer leadership from Pacific Air Forces’ and other bases in Japan joined the activities to observe and input their expertise on certain matters.



“The whole purpose of this engagement was to improve on our bilateral interoperability,” King said. “This means both our CE Airmen and the Koku Jieitai’s CE Airmen need to understand each other’s methods and protocol.”



One of the demonstrations brought both parties to the fire demonstration pit, where 35th CES firefighters organized a live-fire exercise and let the Koku Jieitai use their equipment to fight the fire.



Master Sgt. Christopher Basinger, 35th CES assistance chief for fire training and readiness, said these combined U.S. and Japan live-fire demonstrations are the best way to showcase capabilities.



“Firefighting is not something you can completely understand by reading a book or sitting in a briefing,” continued Basinger. “The hands-on portion is the best way to showcase what we do.”



Afterward, Koku Jieitai conducted a mock, rapid runway repair exhibition and led a discussion based on the similarities and differences between each country’s methods.



“Working together can help us strengthen our squadrons’ capabilities,” said Capt. Ken’ichiro Oda, the JASDF 3rd Air Wing civil engineer OIC. “We also built individual relationships on a personal level and are looking forward to the next time we do this.”



Building friendships and enhancing mutual understanding were also vital pieces in this Pacific unity event. After long days of training, U.S. and Japan CE Airmen put on civilian clothes and hosted informal dinners to promote international partnerships.



“There is so much we can learn from our Japanese counterparts,” said Staff Sgt. James Morris, a 35th CES electrical systems journeyman. “I have developed a professional relationship, but more importantly, a friendship with them. I feel confident that in a time of need, having allies like them, we can overcome any obstacles.”



King expressed how this is the beginning of a continuous chain of bilateral exchanges between both teams of engineers and is looking forward to furthering positive relations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2017 Date Posted: 07.06.2017 22:21 Story ID: 240341 Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., Japan engineers reinforce Pacific unity, interoperability, by SSgt Deana Heitzman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.