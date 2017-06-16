TAG Visit/IG

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Megan Shepherd

    MANSFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2017

    Story by Airman 1st Class Megan Shepherd 

    179th Airlift Wing

    The Ohio Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Mark Bartman, came to visit the 179th Airlift Wing, Mansfield, Ohio, on June 16, 2017, during the Capstone inspection.


    During the event he met with the Inspector General team and the 179th Airlift Wing commander and command chief.


    “The men and women of the 179th performed very well amidst significant turbulence associated with the recent history of conversion from the C-130H Hercules to the C-27J Spartan, and then back to the C-130H,” said Brig. Gen. Douglas Lamberth, the Inspector General Headquarters Air Mobility Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. “Despite these challenges, Col. James Camp and his leadership team have instilled a strong culture of accountability and honest self-assessment. Wing morale is high, and I am confident that their Commander's Inspection Program, while still maturing, will continue to grow and enable sustained mission success.”


    The 179th AW Capstone event had an overall inspection grade of effective.

