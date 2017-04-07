Twentynine Palms celebrates 241 years of Freedom

Courtesy Photo | In keeping with the American tradition, the city of Twentynine Palms displayed...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | In keeping with the American tradition, the city of Twentynine Palms displayed fireworks during the annual Twentynine Palms Independence Day celebration in Luckie Park, Twentynine Palms, Calif., July 4, 2017. The firework show was the final event to wrap up the community celebration. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Lopez) see less | View Image Page

Story by Lance Cpl. Christian Lopez

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. – Since the signing of the Declaration of Independence 241 years ago, Americans have celebrated the 4th of July by cooking out with friends and family and lighting the warm summer skies with fireworks.

The local community carried on this tradition for the fifth year in a row, hosting the Twentynine Palms Independence Day Celebration at Luckie Park in Twentynine Palms, Calif., July 4, 2107.

Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Marines and sailors joined in celebration with friends and family of the community. During the celebration, the Headquarters Battalion Color Guard presented the national and Marine Corps colors for the playing of the national anthem.

Additionally, the community synched their firework display with music provided by the local radio station, Z107.7.

“We want to be able to show our service members our appreciation,” said Robin Schlosser, executive director, Reach Out Morongo Basin. “We want them to feel like family here in the community and this is a great way to get both communities to interact.”

The Luckie Park celebration included food and other vendors, live entertainment from Southbound and booths offering face painting. The night came to a close with an orchestra of light and sound that could be experienced all across the Morongo Basin.

“It was awesome to see the community show us their appreciation with this event,” said Lance Cpl. Rudy Soto, administration specialist, Headquarters Battalion. “The firework show at the end was the best I’ve ever seen!”