    Call for candidates announced by 2018 Health Profession Education Program Board

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2017

    Story by Kat Bailey 

    Air Force Personnel Center

    The Biomedical Sciences Corps, Dental Corps, Medical Service Corps and Nurse Corps career fields will convene their respective selection boards during their 2017 development team meetings. The Medical Corps board will take place during the 2017 Joint Services Graduate Medical Education Selection Board.

    The selected officers will attend such programs as Emergency Medicine Physician Assistant fellowships, Master of Science in Health Physics, Combat Operations and Aviation Psychology, and more.

    Interested officers should review the eligibility and application procedures on myPers as deadlines vary from July 7 to Sept. 18. Select “Any” from the dropdown menu and search “HPERB.”

    For more information about Air Force personnel programs, go to myPers (https://mypers.af.mil/). Individuals who do not have a myPers account can request one by following these instructions (http://www.afpc.af.mil/myPers).

    – 30 –

    assignments
    AFPC
    HPERB
    health profession

