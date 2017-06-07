July 2017 Spotlight Airman

Photo By Airman Sarah McClanahan | Air Force Staff Sgt. Akina L. Jones, an industrial hygiene and occupational health NCO...... read more read more Photo By Airman Sarah McClanahan | Air Force Staff Sgt. Akina L. Jones, an industrial hygiene and occupational health NCO in charge assigned to the 175th Medical Group, poses for a photo June 30, 2017, at Warfield Air National Guard Base, Md. When Jones is not working on base, she works as a cosmetologist and esthetician. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Sarah M. McClanahan) see less | View Image Page

Name: Akina L. Jones



Rank: Staff Sergeant



Unit: 175 Medical Group/Bioenvironmental Engineering



Job Description (no codes): Industrial hygiene and occupational health NCO in charge



Fulltime job: Cosmetologist/Esthetician



Hometown: Annapolis, Maryland



Joined the MDANG: October 2016



Total Service years: Six years



Family: Mom, grandma, sister, brother, aunt and cousins.



Favorite Movie: Secret Life of Bees



Favorite food: Seafood tacos



Favorite Sports Team: I don’t have a favorite sports team. I do love Beyoncé, though.





Tell us your brief life story?



I was born and raised in Annapolis, MD. I am the oldest of three kids on my mom’s side and the youngest of three on my dad’s side. As a kid, I spent a lot of time in my aunt and uncle’s grocery store in our neighborhood. My grandmother ran the counter there and I would frequently go there after school to help her. Also, I would go there because I got limitless snacks! As a young girl I was a complete tomboy. I would climb trees, ride four wheelers, catch frogs, play kickball and ride bikes. I’m not sure what happened, but, around middle school I became a “girly girl.” In high school, I took dance class, was a cheerleader, and competed in many school modeling competitions. After I graduated from high school in 2010, I joined the Air Force.







Tell us about your military career?



I joined the Air Force in July of 2011. I chose the bioenvironmental engineering career field and I went to technical training school at the United States Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine. I graduated from technical training school in September 2011 as the honor graduate of my class. My first duty station was Hill Air Force Base, Utah, which I loved! While there I received The Air Force Achievement Medal and my unit earned an Outstanding Unit Award. I participated in the honor guard for a year and volunteered for Family Deployment Programs. After four years on active duty, I palace chased and joined the Utah Air National Guard as a personalist. Shortly after I realized I did not want to be a personalist and I came home to Maryland. Luckily, the bioenvironmental engineering position here was still open and I have been with the 175th Medical Group ever since.



What brought you to the MDANG? How have you enjoyed your time here?



I came to the 175th Medical Group because I was moving back to Maryland and I wanted to go back to my first my career field. I have really enjoyed my time here! This medical group has been the best unit I have ever worked with and is full of awesome, talented people!



What is your favorite Air Force or military memory or story?



My favorite memory was participating with the honor guard during retirement ceremonies. I was able to do the retirement ceremony for one of my fellow choir members and it was a great experience.



What is your proudest moment?



So far my proudest moment has been completing the Hill Air Force Base 13-mile Ruck March with my best friend for fallen Airmen assigned to our base. While the ruck march was tough, it meant a lot to us.



What are you passionate about?



I am passionate about my family, friendships, being a cosmetologist, makeup, serving in the Air Force and tacos. I love tacos!