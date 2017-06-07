Military spouses gain employment through partnership

Photo By Amy Perry | Thirteen community members -- including military spouses, a veteran and a national...... read more read more Photo By Amy Perry | Thirteen community members -- including military spouses, a veteran and a national Guardsman -- pose before being recognized June 30 in a graduation ceremony honoring the completion of a 10-week COMCAST customer service virtual class that secured their employment at the Hilton Garden Inn located a few miles from Fort Lee in Colonial Heights. see less | View Image Page

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (July 6, 2017) – Thirteen community members were recognized Friday in a graduation ceremony honoring the completion of a 10-week Comcast customer service virtual class at the Hilton Garden Inn.



The new employees were honored by family members, Comcast executives, Fort Lee employees and local government leaders.



The class – comprised of military spouses, a veteran and a National Guardsman – was the first of its kind for Comcast, which recently established a relationship with the Department of Defense Military Spouse Employment Partnership.



According to the MSEP website, military spouses face a 26 percent unemployment rate and a 25 percent wage gap compared to their civilian counterparts. More than 75 percent of these spouses want or need work, yet frequent relocation is often a barrier to finding and maintaining a rewarding career. The inability of spouses to obtain and retain fulfilling employment as they relocate with the military compromises the quality of life of military families and the readiness of the military force.



MSEP, a targeted recruitment and employment solution, creates employment connections that provide companies with direct access to military spouses seeking career opportunities and spouses with direct access to employers who are actively recruiting.



And through that program, the Beltway Region of Comcast approached several military installations within its area to host a class with students with a military connection. Sam Hart, a senior manager of customer care for the region, said the effort from Fort Lee Army Community Service made the decision easy to try a program here.



“We came down here because of the relationship we built with Nancy Burns and the Fort Lee ACS,” he said. “They were all-in from the beginning and willing to do whatever we needed to get this done. They truly understood the importance as well.”



In fact, the program went so well that instead of a planned class closer to headquarters, the Comcast team decided to host a second cycle for the Fort Lee community, said Hart, and interviews are currently underway for those positions.



Other Comcast regions are hoping to re-create the program for military installations in their areas, and have asked Hart and his team to help set up the framework there.



During the graduation, Mary McLaughlin, the senior vice president of the Comcast Beltway Region, said she is really excited her company can step in and show their support for military families.



“At Comcast, we’ve made a commitment to hiring and promoting military members and their families,” she said. “We know it takes a village. And these are great jobs for military spouses – they allow the spouses to move alongside their military members and still keep their virtual customer service jobs.”



Several other leaders from the company shared their heartfelt congratulations to their new employees, and Stephanie Parker, Fort Lee ACS director, spoke during the event and shared her story of being a military spouse and the challenges she faced while trying to find employment.



Several of the graduates shared their thoughts on the unique opportunity they were afforded. Betsy Patterson, a Fort Lee military spouse, said she was honored to speak about her experience.



“Being a military spouse brings experiences that are wonderful and then, experiences that are difficult,” she said. “One of the difficult things is moving for the needs of the Army. Even with a bachelor’s degree, it’s difficult to find employment due to moving every 3-4 years.”



When she heard about the opportunity, Patterson said she didn’t want to attend because she figured it was just another company trying to get their name associated to the military.



“As I stand here today, I am very proud to be a Comcast employee,” she said. “I am honored to know that Comcast cares about military spouses and veterans. I do not think you know how much this job means to us. We feel like we mean something and that we are going to make a difference in the Comcast military and veteran community. We are proud to represent at this level.”