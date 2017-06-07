DALLAS – One lucky Army & Air Force Exchange Service shopper will win a 2017 Volkswagen Beetle Dune 1.8T this summer during the Perfetti Van Melle Sweepstakes.



Through Aug. 31, authorized Exchange shoppers worldwide can enter to win the vehicle – a $29,395 value – at shopmyexchange.com/sweepstakes. Winners will be named on or about Sept. 7.



“The Exchange wants to let service members and their families know they are valued, and that’s why we offer sweepstakes such as these,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “I encourage all shoppers to take a moment to enter—who knows, it may be you who ends up the lucky winner.”



Authorized shoppers age 18 and older may enter. If the winner is outside of the United States, he or she may designate a representative to accept the prize until their return to the U.S. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2017 Date Posted: 07.06.2017 09:53 Story ID: 240240 Location: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exchange Shoppers Can Enter to Win a 2017 Beetle Dune, by Conner Hammett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.