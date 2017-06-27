USASAC welcomes new CSM

By ADRIANE ELLIOT

USASAC Public Affairs



The U.S. Army Security Assistance Command welcomed its incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Gene Canada and bid farewell to the departing Command Sgt. Maj. Dana Mason during a change of responsibility ceremony at Redstone Arsenal June 27.



USASAC Commander Maj. Gen. Stephen Farmen hosted the afternoon ceremony on the AMC/USASAC Headquarters parade field. The event kicked off with playing of the National Anthem by the AMC Band and an invocation by AMC Chief Chaplain Assistant Sgt. Maj. Alden Wooten.



During his speech Farmen described the change of responsibility as a significant moment of transition for the command.



“With the transfer of the colors, the unit’s legacy is passed as a building block for future performance and achievement,” said Farmen. “For a purpose this important, it is entrusted to the command sergeants major to be the keeper of the colors and standard bearer.



“In him and through him, the bloodlines and DNA of the lineage and history of the unit is protected, and the intangibles of loyalty, trust and teamwork are kept and run deep,” he said.



Farmen noted that both Mason and Canada worked hard over decades-long careers to stand where they are today, and he said Mason is privileged to continue to lead and serve AMC and the Army at his new assignment.



Mason will become the command sergeant major for the Surface Deployment and Distribution Command (SDDC) at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois.



Mason is the second CSM in USASAC’s 51-year history and was instrumental in promoting U.S. Army Security Assistance Training Management Organization (USASATMO) assignments—a critical element in the success of the command’s Total Package Approach.



During the ceremony, he thanked God, leadership the workforce and his family for their support.



“When I arrived here two and a half years ago, I told you that the accomplishment of the organizational mission, and the welfare of the Soldiers, Civilians and Army Family would always be my top priority,” he said. “I also told you I had no hidden agendas, and that my commander’s priorities were my priorities.”



Mason said these things were still true today and that he hoped he lived up to the highest standards and did not let anyone down. His tenure at USASAC was the first in his-30 year career in which he worked with a mostly civilian workforce. Mason said he was “truly impressed to work with such great professionals,” without whose steadfast support the organization could not succeed.



Mason leaves USASAC in the hands of Canada, who came to Redstone Arsenal from Sembach, Germany, where he served as the command sergeant major for the Installation Management Command-Europe.



Canada addressed Team USASAC during the ceremony. “Teammates: You tackle the big projects and are truly the ‘Army’s Face to the World.’”



He praised the dedication of the USASAC workforce operating “in such a complex and dynamic environment. I am truly looking forward to getting to know the entire team—our Soldiers as well as partners and professionals throughout the world.”

