NSA Bahrain Commander Meritoriously Advances Sailors

Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain Commanding Officer Captain Darren Guenther advanced 13 Sailors through the Meritorious Advancement Program (MAP), July 2. These Sailors were recognized on behalf of their chain of command to take the next step in their career.



The meritorious promotions were a surprise to the sailors who were promoted. Guenther and Command Master Chief Rudy Johnson visited the sailors at their morning quarters and surprised them with on the spot promotions.



“My favorite thing for me is to go around with my CO, surprise the folks, and advance them to the next paygrade – on the spot,” said Johnson. “As a CMC I like to I like to see all of my Sailors promoted!”



The MAP program is designed to give skippers a greater ability to promote their highest performing Sailors instead of solely relying on traditional advancement testing.



“I focus a lot on the Sailors, everybody who comes through the sponsorship building is my priority,” said Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Juan Cano, one of the 13 promoted. “This is going to make a big impact (on my career) because now I can strive to make Chief, and start working towards that goal… and making that happen!”



The only requirement to participate in the program is the Sailor must be eligible for the next paygrade; however, the program is very competitive. Sailors are evaluated based on the packages submitted, which include community involvement, advanced education, collateral duties and command involvement.



“The competition for the MAP program was intense,” said Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Allen Trojanowski. “We have a lot of talent in Security. MA2 Schwartz was chosen for her drive, job performance, leadership, and positive attitude both on and off duty. She was qualified above her paygrade and has created a reputation for herself always taking onboard the most challenging assignments.”



Navy retention and advancement policies are aimed at ensuring the best-qualified, highest-performing sailors are promoted and retained. The MAP program supplements traditional advancement via exams to ensure that occurs, and to empower commanders to personally identify those who are immediately ready for promotion. Congratulations to all of our NSA Bahrain high-performing MAP promotees!

