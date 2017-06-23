Pilot’s passion for planes

Photo By Lance Cpl. Mason Roy | A collection of model aircraft on display in the commissary at Marine Corps Air...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Mason Roy | A collection of model aircraft on display in the commissary at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, April 25, 2017. The models were donated by Daijiro Tabata, a merchandiser at Naval Air Facility Atsugi. Tabata said his favorite part about his creations was going out and finding an object that would resemble the drogue that hangs from the model KC-130J Hercules during aerial refueling. Tabata received many compliments on his work, which fueled his motivation for him to design and create the KC-130J, F-35B Lightning II and F/A-18 Hornet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mason Roy) see less | View Image Page

Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni’s commissary grand opening was the first time D.J. built a Styrofoam aircraft.



“It was a choice between a battleship or any kind of airplane,” said D.J. “I chose the Osprey because we’re on a Marine base, and it would make the perfect aircraft.”



D.J. was born and raised in Japan. He grew up near Naval Air Facility Atsugi, where he developed his passion for planes, so much so, he earned a private pilot’s license.



“I lived near Atsugi for nearly 22 years,” said D.J. “I’ve liked airplanes ever since I was a kid. I’ve flown a Piper Warrior and a Cessna. I loved it.”



His early introduction to drawing at a young age also helped him create the model aircraft that hang in the commissary today.



“I’ve never built an aircraft before,” said D.J. “I’ve drawn them but never built one.”



After building the first model aircraft, the commissary requested him to make more so he built a KC-130J Hercules, F-35B Lightning II and an F/A-18 Hornet.



“The KC-130 was the hardest,” said D.J. “I spent more time on it. The hardest part was making the shape of the airplane. I measured out the actual size of the airplane and divided it by 20. I cut with a Styrofoam cutter, glued them together. I used sand paper, and then I painted it. It took me two months for the KC-130J Hercules and the jets. I’m relieved that it’s done.”



D.J. said his favorite part about his creation was going out and finding an object that would resemble the drogue that hangs from the model KC-130J Hercules during aerial refueling.



“I was walking around the home stores looking for what I could find for aerial refueling,” said D.J. “I found some light fixtures that looked like the cone.”



D.J. received many compliments on his work, which fueled his motivation for him to design and create model aircraft.



“It’s a military base, people come to the commissary a lot and it’s a part of military support,” said D.J. “It’s for the military families. People liked it, the kids loved it. I’ve had a lot of good comments so I might continue.”