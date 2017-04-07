(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam celebrates Fourth of July

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2017

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Justin Pacheco 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Detachment Hawaii

    The celebration featured live music by tribute bands The Eagles Experience and U2 by UV. The event also had a variety of activities to include a petting zoo, magicians, stilt walkers and jugglers, carnival-style games, a car show and fireworks display. MWR organizers estimated over a thousand individuals attended the event.

    In addition, MWR partnered with the JN Group to host a raffle for participants. The winner was able to choose between a 2017 Chevrolet Sonic, a Yamaha Waverunner Jetski, a Harley-Davidson Sportster or a two-year lease on an Audi A3.

    The Harley-Davidson Sportster was selected by the winner, Engineering Laboratory Technician 2nd Class Reuben Rojas, from the USS Greeneville (SSN-772) .

    “I’m still in shock about it,” said Rojas. “I just wanted to come out and show my appreciation for my fellow service members and wish America a happy birthday, and ended up winning a motorcycle. It was really just icing on the cake and made this day all the more amazing.”

    Activities paused for a moment at sunset as Musician 2nd Class Catherine Chauvot performed Taps for those in attendance. This was her first time playing the iconic bugle call for such a large crowd.

    "It’s always somewhat solemn to play those 24 notes,” said Chauvot. “They serve as an earnest reminder of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the United States, and it was such a huge honor to perform it for everyone here.”

    The day's festivities rapped up with a display of fireworks near Quarry Loch.

    For more news and information on upcoming MWR and JBPHH events, visit www.greatlifehawaii.com

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2017
    Date Posted: 07.05.2017 18:03
    Story ID: 240165
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam celebrates Fourth of July, by PO3 Justin Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    Hickam
    JBPHH
    Navy
    Hawaii
    MWR
    USN
    US Navy
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor
    Independence Day
    July 4th
    Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Justin Pacheco
    MC3 Pacheco
    JN Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT