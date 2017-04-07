Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam celebrates Fourth of July

The celebration featured live music by tribute bands The Eagles Experience and U2 by UV. The event also had a variety of activities to include a petting zoo, magicians, stilt walkers and jugglers, carnival-style games, a car show and fireworks display. MWR organizers estimated over a thousand individuals attended the event.



In addition, MWR partnered with the JN Group to host a raffle for participants. The winner was able to choose between a 2017 Chevrolet Sonic, a Yamaha Waverunner Jetski, a Harley-Davidson Sportster or a two-year lease on an Audi A3.



The Harley-Davidson Sportster was selected by the winner, Engineering Laboratory Technician 2nd Class Reuben Rojas, from the USS Greeneville (SSN-772) .



“I’m still in shock about it,” said Rojas. “I just wanted to come out and show my appreciation for my fellow service members and wish America a happy birthday, and ended up winning a motorcycle. It was really just icing on the cake and made this day all the more amazing.”



Activities paused for a moment at sunset as Musician 2nd Class Catherine Chauvot performed Taps for those in attendance. This was her first time playing the iconic bugle call for such a large crowd.



"It’s always somewhat solemn to play those 24 notes,” said Chauvot. “They serve as an earnest reminder of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the United States, and it was such a huge honor to perform it for everyone here.”



The day's festivities rapped up with a display of fireworks near Quarry Loch.



