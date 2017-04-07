Team Sheppard opened its gates to the public in celebration of Independence Day, July 4, 2017.



Thousands of Texomans filled the base to enjoy Freedom Fest; a free event which featured three live bands, aircraft displays, food trucks galore, and an extravagant firework display to cap off the evening.



Fest-goers enjoyed live tunes performed by Roxy Roca and Erick Willis during the afternoon. Def Leggend, a Def Leppard tribute band, headlined the event and kept the crowd rocking into the evening.



This year’s Freedom Fest included a children’s area with inflatable bounce houses and water slides, which ensured even the youngest guests enjoyed their 4th of July.



Of course, it wouldn’t have been a Team Sheppard event without showing off a few planes. A T-6 Texan, T-38 Talon, and a retired Thunderbird F-16 Fighting Falcon sat right in the middle of the action.



Guests nearly filled the entire event site as the sun began to set. The Freedom Fest firework display featured more than 1,000 shells that cracked, popped and lit up the night sky to conclude the event.



Team Sheppard is consistently overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from the Texoma community. Sheppard Airmen enjoyed the opportunity to give back and celebrate the holiday with friends and family.

Date Taken: 07.04.2017
This work, Sheppard hosts 4th of July open house, by 2nd Lt. Jackie Jastrzebski, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.