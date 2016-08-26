3rd ID celebrates Women’s equality

Photo By Sgt. Caitlyn Smoyer | Lt. Col. Kasi E. McGraw, the commander of the 82nd Civil Affairs Battalion, receives a...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Caitlyn Smoyer | Lt. Col. Kasi E. McGraw, the commander of the 82nd Civil Affairs Battalion, receives a certificate of appreciation from Maj. Timothy Decker, the executive officer of the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT), 3rd Infantry Division, at a women's equality observance Aug. 24 at the club on Fort Stewart, Ga. 2IBCT thanked her for her involvement in educating the Fort Stewart community about women's equality. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlyn C. Smoyer) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers stationed at Fort Stewart, Ga. gathered together Aug. 24 for a women’s equality observance at Club Stewart.

Women’s Equality Day is celebrated Aug. 26 every year as a commemoration of the passing of the 19th Amendment in 1920 when women were granted the right to vote. The day not only recognizes how far women have come but also draws attention to the continuing efforts toward full equality.

The event was hosted by the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, and the keynote speaker was Lt. Col. Kasi E. McGraw, the commander of the 82nd Civil Affairs Battalion, a tenant unit at Fort Stewart that falls under the 85th Civil Affairs Brigade from Fort Hood, Texas.

For the first time in history, every job in the Army is now open to females, as long as they meet the standards.

Army leaders at every levels are ensuring that all Soldiers have the opportunity to reach their full potential by assigning tasks, jobs, training, and development opportunities adequate with a Soldier’s ability, not gender.

Even with this progress, there is still a lot to be done to ensure females are treated with the same respect as their male counterparts, McGraw said.

“Women’s equality is not a woman’s issue; it’s a human issue,” she said as she spoke of her experiences, both negative and positive, of being one of the 19 females to compete in the first ranger school class available to them.

“Social change happens from the bottom up,” McGraw said. “It will come by the comments you make and the actions you take, both big and small.”

Service members who participated in the ceremony provided the 2016 presidential proclamation, a brief history of women’s equality day, a special video presentation, and music played by the 3rd Infantry Division Band. McGraw was also awarded a certificate of appreciation for her involvement in educating Fort Stewart’s community on women’s equality.

“The freedom to rise to the limits of one’s talents and potential are, at their core, what we stand for as Americans,” McGraw said.